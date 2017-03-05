Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 3, 2017)

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Landon T. Harris, 21, of Paxton, for burglary.
• Matthew T. Harrell, 25, of Forrest, for aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal damage to property ($300 to $10,000) and aggravated assault.
• Heather N. Rahming, 31, of Paxton, for identity theft ($300 to $2,000).
• Darci L. Grissom, 22, of Paris, Ill., for obstructing justice/destroying evidence.
• James L. Miller, 34, of Kempton, for domestic battery/violation of an order of protection.
• Meredith M. Mahon, 31, of Paxton, for concealing or aiding a fugitive.
DUI
• Dale R. Stump, 50, of Tolono, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• William M. Toomey, 57, of Palos Heights, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Kevin O. Gooden, 25, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Shawn W. Boldeon, 38, of Piper City, for reckless driving and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.
• Nathaniel D.K. Bissel, 27, of Elliott, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Peter C. Krusiewicz, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael P. Lydon, 48, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Holly Nicole Dausman, 29, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jerry B. Jay, 61, of Lockport, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James Allen Fleckenstein, 54, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mingyu Zhao, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric T. Lundquist, 37, of Gibson City, for disregarding a stop sign.
• A 17-year-old male from Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Heidi J. Meschino, 46, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob Daniel Dietrich, 20, of Schaumburg, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• James B. Nardi, 68, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Paul A. Gemme, 28, of Fairbury, for failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change in address or name.
• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for failure to yield the right-of-way.
• Mary E. Fortney, 57, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Chance G. Coffey, 23, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• David M. Wilken, 23, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Norma Bauman, 68, of Strawn, for a child restraint violation.
• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Sean R. Milner, 25, of South Barrington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathanial G. Hubner, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Maegan K. McGrath, 18, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tracy R. Deany, 50, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Overtis L. Robinson, 30, of Chicago, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Garrett R. Rigsby, 21, of Paxton, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year.
• David F. Adcock, 43, of Demotte, Ind., for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Chelsea B. Jean, 22, of Cissna Park, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Danielle Mauricio, 22, of Cullom, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Niko Mauricio, 25, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Ashton R. Melton, 20, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ashton C. Roach, 18, of Piper City, for wearing headset receivers while driving.
• Bradley M. Nugent, 22, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Amy L. Cornell, 35, of Melvin, for using an electronic communication device while driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Garrett R. Rigsby, 21, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Larry A. Bookwalter, 66, of Marion, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah J. Meyer, 37, of Melvin, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Ilana J. Zabel, 27, of Elliott, for operating an uninsured vehicle and
driving on canceled/revoked/suspended registration.
• Dale R. Stump, 50, of Tolono, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Adam Ramirez, 26, of Essex, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Rossin Ryan De Cica Habaradas, 20, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Steve A. Rhoden, 60, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joseph A. Hamm, 38, of Bellflower, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Ramie Jo Wade, 34, of Gibson City, for driving without a valid license.
• Lawrence F. Hankes, 68, of Big Rock, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Austin M. Maul, 20, of Rankin, for squealing/screeching tires.
• Brittany E. O’Brien, 25, of Island Lake, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Thomas Edwin Griner, 32, of Cullom, for driving 15-20
mph above the speed limit.
• Adam C. Moodt, 23, of Windsor, Ohio, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Stephen W. Young, 32, of Sibley, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• A 17-year-old male from Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Timothy M. Johnson, 55, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brendon C. Davis, 22, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• William M. Toomey, 57, of Palos Heights, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
Ordinance violations
• Zeb J. Austin, 36, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk/debris.
Small claims
• Robert Gilonske of Terre Haute, Ind., vs. Bryant Flessner of Paxton.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Bishop of Paxton.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Toby Ortiz-Withers of Paxton.
• OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Butch Cross of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Codi L. Bleich of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Codi Bleich of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Johnny R. Ensign of Gibson City.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Rodney L. Ader of Thawville.
• OneMain Financial Group vs. Mitchell Page of Melvin.
Arbitration
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Anita E. Sellek of Thawville and Randall Sellek Jr. of Thawville.
• Bank of America vs. Patrick A. May of Paxton.
• Bank of America vs. Patrick A. May of Paxton.
Divorces
• Andrea Kristina Turner vs. Jacob Lee Turner.
• Barbara Anne Patterson vs. Kevin Kenyatta Patterson.
Orders of protection
• Caitlyn B. Diefenbach vs. Matthew T. Harrell.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.