Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 3, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Landon T. Harris, 21, of Paxton, for burglary.

• Matthew T. Harrell, 25, of Forrest, for aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal damage to property ($300 to $10,000) and aggravated assault.

• Heather N. Rahming, 31, of Paxton, for identity theft ($300 to $2,000).

• Darci L. Grissom, 22, of Paris, Ill., for obstructing justice/destroying evidence.

• James L. Miller, 34, of Kempton, for domestic battery/violation of an order of protection.

• Meredith M. Mahon, 31, of Paxton, for concealing or aiding a fugitive.



DUI

• Dale R. Stump, 50, of Tolono, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• William M. Toomey, 57, of Palos Heights, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• Kevin O. Gooden, 25, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Shawn W. Boldeon, 38, of Piper City, for reckless driving and a violation of a driver’s license restriction.

• Nathaniel D.K. Bissel, 27, of Elliott, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Peter C. Krusiewicz, 21, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael P. Lydon, 48, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Holly Nicole Dausman, 29, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jerry B. Jay, 61, of Lockport, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• James Allen Fleckenstein, 54, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mingyu Zhao, 26, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric T. Lundquist, 37, of Gibson City, for disregarding a stop sign.

• A 17-year-old male from Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Heidi J. Meschino, 46, of Bolingbrook, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob Daniel Dietrich, 20, of Schaumburg, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• James B. Nardi, 68, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Paul A. Gemme, 28, of Fairbury, for failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change in address or name.

• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for failure to yield the right-of-way.

• Mary E. Fortney, 57, of Normal, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Chance G. Coffey, 23, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• David M. Wilken, 23, of Hoopeston, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Norma Bauman, 68, of Strawn, for a child restraint violation.

• A 17-year-old male from Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Sean R. Milner, 25, of South Barrington, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathanial G. Hubner, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Maegan K. McGrath, 18, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tracy R. Deany, 50, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Overtis L. Robinson, 30, of Chicago, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Garrett R. Rigsby, 21, of Paxton, for having a driver’s license expired for more than a year.

• David F. Adcock, 43, of Demotte, Ind., for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Chelsea B. Jean, 22, of Cissna Park, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Danielle Mauricio, 22, of Cullom, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Niko Mauricio, 25, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Ashton R. Melton, 20, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ashton C. Roach, 18, of Piper City, for wearing headset receivers while driving.

• Bradley M. Nugent, 22, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Amy L. Cornell, 35, of Melvin, for using an electronic communication device while driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Garrett R. Rigsby, 21, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Larry A. Bookwalter, 66, of Marion, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah J. Meyer, 37, of Melvin, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Ilana J. Zabel, 27, of Elliott, for operating an uninsured vehicle and

driving on canceled/revoked/suspended registration.

• Dale R. Stump, 50, of Tolono, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Adam Ramirez, 26, of Essex, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Rossin Ryan De Cica Habaradas, 20, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Steve A. Rhoden, 60, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joseph A. Hamm, 38, of Bellflower, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Ramie Jo Wade, 34, of Gibson City, for driving without a valid license.

• Lawrence F. Hankes, 68, of Big Rock, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Austin M. Maul, 20, of Rankin, for squealing/screeching tires.

• Brittany E. O’Brien, 25, of Island Lake, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Thomas Edwin Griner, 32, of Cullom, for driving 15-20

mph above the speed limit.

• Adam C. Moodt, 23, of Windsor, Ohio, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Stephen W. Young, 32, of Sibley, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• A 17-year-old male from Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy M. Johnson, 55, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brendon C. Davis, 22, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• William M. Toomey, 57, of Palos Heights, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.



Ordinance violations

• Zeb J. Austin, 36, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk/debris.



Small claims

• Robert Gilonske of Terre Haute, Ind., vs. Bryant Flessner of Paxton.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Bishop of Paxton.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Toby Ortiz-Withers of Paxton.

• OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Butch Cross of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Codi L. Bleich of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Codi Bleich of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Johnny R. Ensign of Gibson City.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Rodney L. Ader of Thawville.

• OneMain Financial Group vs. Mitchell Page of Melvin.



Arbitration

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Anita E. Sellek of Thawville and Randall Sellek Jr. of Thawville.

• Bank of America vs. Patrick A. May of Paxton.

• Bank of America vs. Patrick A. May of Paxton.



Divorces

• Andrea Kristina Turner vs. Jacob Lee Turner.

• Barbara Anne Patterson vs. Kevin Kenyatta Patterson.



Orders of protection

• Caitlyn B. Diefenbach vs. Matthew T. Harrell.