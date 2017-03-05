Police Blotter (May 3, 2017)

GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Bruce C. Butler, 42, of 211 W. 4th St., Gibson City, for a headlight violation on Saturday, April 29.

➜ Michael L. Jett, 57, of Perryville, Mo., for speeding on Thursday, April 27.

➜ Ilana J. Zabel, 27, of 8 Main St., Elliott, for suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, April 26.

➜ Michelle L. Barrego, 31, of 303 N. Thompson St., Melvin, for expired registration on Wednesday, April 26.

➜ Algirdes Tautavilius, 60, of Salem, Wis., for failure to wear a seat belt on Wednesday, April 26.

➜ Aaron M. Durham, 22, of 503 S. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, April 26.

➜ Adam L. Durham, 22, of Farmer City, for improper display of registration plates and stickers on Tuesday, April 25.



PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Six vehicle burglaries were reported recently in Paxton. The burglaries were primarily on the west side of town. In the wake of the burglaries, police are advising residents to make sure their vehicles are kept locked. Police are also asking the public to report it to police when they believe someone may have entered their vehicle. Meanwhile, police said they are looking to speak with whoever was driving a black Pontiac Grand Am or Pontiac Grand Prix — either a late-1990s or early 2000s model — that was seen in the area of one of the vehicle burglaries. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Julie Maag, of 427 E. Spruce St., Paxton, was issued two notices to appear in court for city ordinance violations on May 1. Maag was issued NTAs for accumulation of trash, furniture, lumber and debris on her property and for allowing her property’s grass to grow taller than 5 inches. Paxton police are advising residents that they will be driving around town and looking for ordinance violations on other properties in upcoming days. Police are asking for the public’s cooperation in cleaning up properties found to be in violation.

➜ Brendon C. Davis, 22, of 625 N. Railroad Ave., Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. April 29 at the intersection of Union and Franklin streets. The vehicle that Davis was driving — a black 2010 GMC Arcadia — was seized by police under the Article 36 forfeiture law.

➜ William M. Toomey, 57, of Palos Heights, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 1:49 a.m. April 29 at the intersection of Market and State streets. Also, a passenger in his vehicle, Colin F. Fitzpatrick, 58, of Chicago, was ticketed for illegal consumption of alcohol by a passenger. The vehicle that Toomey was driving — a 1999 Cadillac Deville — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Dale R. Stump, 50, of 220 W. State St., Paxton, was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, speeding (88 mph in a 55-mph speed zone) and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 4:48 p.m. April 26 at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Green Street on the city’s south side. During the traffic stop, police found open containers of beer and vodka in the vehicle. The vehicle that Stump was driving — a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck — was seized by police under the Article 36 forfeiture law.

➜ A rock-throwing incident on April 20 led to three Paxton teen-agers — a 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy — being charged with offenses. The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. April 20 in the 200 block of West Patton Street. The kids allegedly were throwing rocks at an unoccupied residence across the street from where they were. When police arrived, the juveniles were found hiding in a house. Police said they do not know why they were not in school at the time. The juveniles were each cited for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The 17-year-old was charged additionally with violating his probation.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of April 23-29:

➜ On April 29, a report of a domestic battery against a juvenile was taken in Melvin.

➜ On April 29, a sheriff’s deputy removed debris from Interstate 57 at the request of Illinois State Police.

➜ On April 29, sheriff’s deputies assisted with the removal of trees and telephone lines from roadways around Gibson City following severe weather that passed through the area.

➜ On April 28, a Sibley resident reported being the victim of identity theft.

➜ On April 27, sheriff’s deputies mediated a father/son dispute in Roberts.

➜ On April 27, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City firefighters with a barn fire at 878 N. Illinois 47, north of Gibson City.

➜ On April 27, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a domestic argument in Melvin.

➜ On April 25, Meredith Mahon of Paxton struck a whitetail deer with her vehicle at 2600 E. County Road 100 North, southeast of Paxton.

➜ On April 25, a sheriff’s deputy handled a domestic battery in Cabery.

➜ On April 24, a Ford County sheriff’s deputy assisted an Iroquois County sheriff’s deputy with a traffic accident that occurred a short distance into Iroquois County from the Ford County line.

➜ On April 23, a report of reckless driving was taken in Piper City. The driver was located and cited for his driving.

➜ On April 23, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City firefighters with a car fire at 650 N. County Road 500 East. The car was destroyed.

➜ On April 23, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check on an elderly Piper City resident.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 31 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, April 30, near Martinton. The accident occurred when Derek G. Crouse, 34, of Watseka, was driving south on County Road 1500 East, just south of County Road 2800 North, and struck a mailbox with his vehicle as he was trying to avoid striking a deer that had entered the roadway. Crouse’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, April 29, near Woodland. The accident occurred when Chad E. Stanford, 41, of Sheldon, was driving a tractor-trailer west on County Road 1400 North, approaching the intersection with County Road 2500 East. Stanford’s empty grain trailer skidded on the wet pavement, causing his tractor-trailer to leave the roadway and enter a ditch, where it struck a culvert. It then traveled over County Road 2500 East, struck a utility pole and landed in an open field. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Spencer T. Andrews, 46, of Danforth, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 27, in rural Gilman. The traffic stop occurred after police noticed Andrews’ vehicle was parked in the roadway on County Road 1100 East, near U.S. 24.

➜ Faith L. Garza, 37, of Chicago, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, April 27. Garza was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Gerardo D. Avalos, 30, of Alamo, Texas, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for felony possession of a weapon on Thursday, April 27.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of persons arrested by troopers in the Ford County Record’s coverage area recently:

➜ Carolyn M. Madden, 53, of Oak Forest, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended driver’s license after she was involved in a crash on Interstate 57 around 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile post 288, north of Gilman. After police arrived, Madden allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment. Madden was also issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper traffic lane usage.