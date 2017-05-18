Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 18, 2016)

- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Thomas D. Johnson, 53, of Melvin, for criminal damage to government property ($500-$10,000), resisting a peace officer and aggravated assault on public property.
DUI
• Vickie J. Newman, 58, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kristopher M. Parks, 36, of Kankakee, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Mariah Yisrial Cramer, 18, of Bloomington, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Torrence D. Evans, 25, of Peoria, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Catherine R. Weber, 34, of Kempton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Bianca L. Quintino, 37, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Xyewu Ma, 52, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Cheri A. Papa, 47, of Yorkville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mariah Yisrial Cramer, 18, of Bloomington, for improper traffic lane usage, disregarding a stop sign, driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Daniel J. Vechiola, 22, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel R. Carlson, 18, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert W. Schubert, 36, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven L. Thorsten, 43, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew A. Haizlip, 27, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change of address or name.
• Cody A. Preston, 20, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Natalie Brown, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Wamaitha Sullivan, no age listed, of Urbana, for improper merging into traffic.
• A 16-year-old boy from Gibson City, for use of an unsafe tire and driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Pamela R. Sinn, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Jordan Q. Blackburn, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Angel R. Pulido, no age listed, of Riverview, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler J. Hofmeister, no age listed, of Geneva, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Byanka Casas, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Larry C. Washington, no age listed, of Chicago, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Kevin M. Gnagey, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• William F. Wiedman, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew D. Vonch, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Pedro Enrique Donoso Ramos, 38, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Stephen N. Casati, no age listed, of Deerfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• William Howland McDavid, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dipa P. Patel, no age listed, of Woodridge, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dennis Alan Hoogstraat, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Matthew D. Cronin, no age listed, of Joliet, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kristopher M. Parks, 36, of Kankakee, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving on a suspended driver’s license, driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Small claims
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jonnathan M. Hilgeman of Loda.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Andrew Lamarr of Sheldon.
Arbitration
• CEFCU vs. Robin L. Williams of Melvin.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. vs. Christine M. Puls and Dale S. Puls of Paxton.
Divorces
• Carrie Long vs. Marvin Long.
