Police Blotter (May 18, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a Paxton-Buckley-Loda school bus struck a parked vehicle by Clara Peterson Elementary School on Thursday, May 11. Police were notified of the accident at 3:19 p.m. Police learned that James C. Mills, 36, of Paxton, was driving a school bus into the loading/unloading zone at the school when he struck a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban owned by Shilo Cuppernell of Loda. A passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the accident but avoided injury. No one was aboard the bus except for the driver, who also was not injured. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.

➜ Kristopher M. Parks, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Pells Street. Parks was also ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding (42 mph in a 30-mph speed zone). Parks’ blood-alcohol content registered at 0.181 when he submitted to a Breathalyzer test at the jail after being arested, police said. The legal limit for a driver in Illinois is 0.08. The 2009 Hyundai Sonata that Parks was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Robert J. Michl, 48, of Decatur, Ala., was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, on U.S. 45 just south of Ford County Road 500 North, on the city’s north edge. Michl was also ticketed for speeding (72 mph in a 55-mph speed zone) and illegal transportation of alcohol. The traffic stop occurred when Paxton police saw Michl’s southbound 2003 Dodge Ram speeding on U.S. 45. The truck he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Taylor L. Wells, 22, of Paxton, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), unlawful possession of cannabis (fewer than 30 grams) and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (fewer than 30 grams) on Friday, May 5. The arrest occurred after Paxton police responded around 11:15 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100 block of West Spruce Street. In the vehicle were several people. A drug-sniffing canine was brought to the scene, and the dog indicated a positive alert for drugs on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Wells, the driver, was then arrested after police found 10.5 grams of suspected cannabis, packaged for delivery, as well as suspected cocaine in the vehicle. No one else in the vehicle was arrested.

➜ Terrence D. Evans, 25, of Peoria, was ticketed for speeding (85 mph in a 55-mph speed zone) during a traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Industrial Park Drive near the city’s west edge.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a Paxton man struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the 300 block of South Washington Street on Friday, May 5. The accident occurred in front of 301 S. Washington St. around 11:15 a.m., when Timothy Badgley, 35, was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram. Badgley was driving south on Washington Street, toward East Orleans Street, when his truck struck the side-view mirror of a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck owned by Ameren Illinois, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Barry J. Wheeler, 64, of Paxton, was ticketed for no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Industrial Park Drive near the city’s west edge.

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the 300 block of East Prospect Street. Deborah Sage of Paxton told police that an unknown person had entered her father’s residence and stolen an undisclosed amount of money and prescription pills. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Abigail M. Horsch, 23, of rural Foosland, for disobeying a traffic-control device on Sunday, May 14.

➜ Mamie M. Ngoyi, 33, of Champaign, for speeding on Saturday, May 13.

➜ Mariah Y. Cramer, 18, of Bloomington, for no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper traffic lane usage, disobeying a stop sign, possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, May 12.

➜ Andrew M. Lee, 19, of Normal, for possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, May 12.

➜ Kevin M. Gavin, 29, of 401 S. State St., Gibson City, for a probation violation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, May 10.

➜ Sean M. Joslin, 30, of 401 S. State St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, May 10.

➜ Ashton C. Roach, 18, of 2625 N. Ford County Road 1450 East, rural Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt on Wednesday, May 10.

➜ Kelsey R. Bridgwater-Fottler, 20, homeless, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, May 9.

➜ Stefanie M. Valadez, 27, of 415 S. Melvin St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, May 8.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of May 7-13:

➜ On May 13, damage to a vehicle parked at the Harvest Moon Drive-In was reported.

➜ On May 13, a wallet was reported lost at the Harvest Moon Drive-In.

➜ On May 13, a vehicle driven by Larry Washington of Chicago failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle driven by Austin Otto of rural Roberts at the intersection of Illinois 54 and Illinois 115 in Roberts. Washington was issued a citation for the crash.

➜ On May 12, a rural Gibson City boy was arrested for driving 100 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on Illinois 47 south of Gibson City. He was also issued several other citations. He was released at the scene to a parent.

➜ On May 11, a commercial alarm was received from the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Melvin.

➜ On May 11, a Piper City resident reported his daughter being bullied at her Tri-Point school.

➜ On May 11, sheriff’s deputies handled a call of a suicidal male in rural Kempton.

➜ On May 11, the theft of multiple items was reported from a Roberts residence that had been sold for back taxes.

➜ On May 10, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police with a suspicious male near the Paxton Carnegie Library.

➜ On May 10, an Elliott resident reported a telephone scam call she received.

➜ On May 9, Thomas Johnson of Melvin was arrested at his residence following multiple complaints about his alleged drunken behavior in town. Johnson was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and a probation violation. He was subsequently charged with felony criminal damage to state-supported property for alleged damage done to a telephone in the Ford County Jail’s holding cell.

➜ On May 9, John Gilleland of Naperville struck a whitetail deer with his vehicle just south of Sibley on Illinois 47.

➜ On May 9, a domestic battery was reported in Kempton.

➜ On May 8, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check on an elderly Piper City resident.

➜ On May 8, a suspicious person was seen driving around the village park in Melvin.

➜ On May 7, a complaint of barking dogs was received from a Roberts resident.

➜ On May 7, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a driver who had a flat tire on Interstate 57.

➜ On May 7, a complaint of drag-racers in rural Gibson City was received.

➜ On May 7, sheriff’s deputies checked for a suspicious person in Melvin.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled six civil matters and issued 28 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Daniel L. Blair, 21, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, May 17. Blair was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Julian Munoz, 19, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on Wednesday, May 17. Munoz was wanted on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence.

➜ Michael W. Schelde, 48, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on Tuesday, May 16. Schelde was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for deceptive practices (bad checks).

➜ Anthony W. Manning, 35, of Beach Park, was transported from the Lake County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 16. Manning was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Mindi L. Parsons, 26, of Watseka, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, May 16, following a three-vehicle accident on East Walnut Street near Fifth Street in Watseka. Parsons was driving west on Walnut Street approaching a red light at Fifth Street when she failed to reduce her speed and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Watseka. The collision pushed the juvenile’s vehicle into the rear of a truck driven by George M. Shuper, 57, of Watseka, which was stopped at the red light. The juvenile was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of minor injuries. Parsons and Shuper were not injured. The Watseka Police Department and Watseka Fire Department assisted at the scene.

➜ Jacob P. Johnson, 33, of Cissna Park, was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless conduct, speeding, disobeying traffic-control devices and on two Iroquois County warrants — for a violation of an order of protection and for three counts of forgery — following a high-speed chase with police on Saturday, May 13. Hoopeston police officers pursued Johnson to Wellington in Iroquois County at speeds approaching 120 mph. Johnson led Hoopeston police into Wellington, where Johnson eventually lost control of his vehicle and struck a garage at 416 E. 1st South St. Johnson allegedly fled the accident scene on foot, leaving his passenger, Timothy R. Wernick, 36, of Penfield, in the vehicle. Milford and Cissna Park police responded to assist in Wellington. Johnson was found a few blocks away from the accident scene and was arrested. One day earlier, Johnson had led Cissna Park police in a pursuit during a traffic stop in Cissna Park, but Johnson had not yet been arrested for that alleged crime.

➜ David G. Gonzalez, 40, of Kankakee, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, May 13.

➜ Scott M. Eilers, 42, of Iroquois, was arrested for criminal trespass and theft (less than $500) on Friday, May 12.

➜ Melissa J. Carter, 29, of Watseka, was arrested on a Vigo County (Ind.) warrant for assisting in the making of a false police report on Friday, May 12.

➜ Ricky L. Blayloc, 32, of Muldraugh, Ky., was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and on a warrant for possession of a forgery instrument on Friday, May 12.

➜ Three 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday, May 11, in connection with a burglary to the old Wellington School located in the 400 block of East Second North Street in Wellington. Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from Milford police, were called to the school after a witness allegedly saw the three juveniles force entry into the locked school property. When police arrived, the boys fled the scene on foot, only to later be apprehended by police after a brief foot pursuit. The boys were taken to the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka, where they were charged with burglary and criminal trespass to property. Two of the juveniles are from Hoopeston, while the other is from Wellington. The juveniles were released to their parents after being processed at the jail.

➜ Taylor A. Vanderploeg, 19, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on Thursday, May 11, on an Iroquois County warrant for child pornography.

➜ Jill N. Williams, 32, of Sheldon, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (over $500) on May 10.