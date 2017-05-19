Fire at farm near Paxton causes $100,000-plus in damage

RURAL PAXTON — A fire Friday afternoon at a farm east of Paxton caused at least $100,000 in damage, destroying a wood-frame, metal building and the bed of a semi-trailer parked inside of it, but no one was hurt, Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said.

Kingren estimated that 40 firefighters from five area volunteer departments brought a dozen firetrucks to the blaze at Coulter Farms, located on Illinois 9 near Ford County Road 2100 East, where they used as much as 50,000 gallons of water to put it out.

Paxton firefighters were first to arrive around 1:30 p.m., discovering upon arrival that backup would be needed, Kingren said. After being called to assist, fire departments from Ludlow, Loda, Elliott and Rantoul brought a combined seven tanker trucks to haul water to the scene, Kingren said.

Kingren said firefighters were particularly concerned about the presence of flammable materials near the fire, including two propane tanks — one on the exterior of the burning building, the other inside. Kingren said there was also a 1,000-gallon tank filled with animal fat inside the building, which was being used by Coulter Farms to grind feed.

Fortunately, Kingren said, firefighters were able to get enough water to the scene to keep the blaze away from the flammable materials, plus keep it from spreading to an adjoining structure.

They also were able to save the tractor of a semi-trailer parked inside the destroyed building, although the semi’s bed was a total loss, Kingren said.

The scene was cleared around 5 p.m.

Kingren said he was not sure if either the cause or origin of the fire had been determined. Kingren noted that when he left the scene, an investigation being done by his fire department was not yet finished. Kingren said he hoped to learn more after speaking further with some of his fellow firefighters on Saturday morning. Kingren said he would then decide whether a separate investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is needed.