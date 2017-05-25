Area Police Blotter (May 25, 2017)

GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Richard D. Tull, 60, of 214 E. 7th St., Apt. 107, Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Thursday, May 18.

➜ Anthony W. Bower, 30, of 516 N. State St., Apt. 4, Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt on Wednesday, May 17.

➜ Taylor R. Behn, 23, of 343 E. Chestnut St., Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, May 17.

➜ A juvenile, for speeding on Tuesday, May 16.

➜ Nicholas Baeza, 49, of Cedar Lake, for speeding on Tuesday, May 16.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of May 14-20:

➜ On May 20, Joseph Startz of Rantoul was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding. Startz was charged with driving more than 36 mph over the posted speed limit and for illegal transportation of alcohol.

➜ On May 20, a loud music complaint was taken in Piper City.

➜ On May 20, a report of dogs running at large was taken in Melvin.

➜ Hannah Davidson of Piper City was arrested for battery following an investigation into a fight that occurred in Piper City.

➜ On May 19, sheriff’s deputies assisted Paxton fire department units with a large shed fire on Illinois 9 east of Paxton.

➜ On May 19, a Ford County sheriff’s deputy and a Paxton police officer conducted tobacco compliance checks using an underage buyer. Businesses were checked in Paxton, Roberts, Melvin, Gibson City, Sibley and Piper City. A business in Gibson City and one in Melvin sold cigarettes to the underage buyer. The rest were compliant.

➜ On May 19, Joseph Musk of Hoopeston was arrested on a Ford County warrant.

➜ On May 19, following a traffic stop for a stop-sign violation, a sheriff’s deputy issued several civil citations to the occupants of the vehicle for possession of cannabis.

➜ On May 18, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police officers with a reported domestic problem in Paxton.

➜ On May 17, a suspicious vehicle was reported in rural Paxton.

➜ On May 17, a fight between two females was reported in Piper City.

➜ On May 17, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with an accident at Birkey’s Farm Store.

➜ On May 17, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Paxton fire department with a ditch fire on Illinois 9.

➜ On May 17, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with a suicidal female in Piper City.

➜ On May 16, Brandi Curling of rural Piper City was arrested on a Ford County warrant.

➜ On May 16, Eric Moen of Sibley struck a whitetail deer with his vehicle at 550 E. Ford County Road 1400 North, near Sibley.

➜ On May 16, telephone harassment was reported in Piper City.

➜ On May 15, Jason Thompson of Melvin reported backing into a parked car in Melvin.

➜ On May 14, Tony Payne of Loda was arrested in Roberts for operating an off-road vehicle on a roadway and no valid driver’s license.

➜ On May 14, gasoline was reported stolen in rural Loda between October 2016 and May 2017.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 25 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kristy D. Williams, 32, of Milford, was transported from the Hoopeston Police Departmetn to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 23. Williams was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Lester L. Theofield, 21, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday, May 23.

➜ Rory R. Kempen Jr., 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Tuesday, May 23.

➜ Alfredo Martinez, 47, of Onarga, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Tuesday, May 23.

➜ Ashley D. Taylor, 23, of Chicago, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, May 22. Taylor was wanted on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court for speeding.

➜ Kiley L. Allie, 37, of Braidwood was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with a writ of body attachment on Friday, May 19. Allie was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, then after posting bond was released into the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants in Douglas County.

➜ Daniel L. Blair, 21, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, May 17. Blair was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Julian Munoz, 19, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on Wednesday, May 17. Munoz was wanted on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence.

➜ Michael W. Schelde, 48, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on Tuesday, May 16. Schelde was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for deceptive practices (bad checks).

➜ Anthony W. Manning, 35, of Beach Park, was transported from the Lake County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 16. Manning was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Mindi L. Parsons, 26, of Watseka, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, May 16, following a three-vehicle accident on East Walnut Street near Fifth Street in Watseka. Parsons was driving west on Walnut Street approaching a red light at Fifth Street when she failed to reduce her speed and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Watseka. The collision pushed the juvenile’s vehicle into the rear of a truck driven by George M. Shuper, 57, of Watseka, which was stopped at the red light. The juvenile was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of minor injuries. Parsons and Shuper were not injured. The Watseka Police Department and Watseka Fire Department assisted at the scene.