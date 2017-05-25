Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 25, 2017)

- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Everett Bebout, no age listed, of Paxton, for bad checks.
• Christopher L. Hitchcock, 29, of Gibson City, for unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.
• Christopher L. Wilkins, 29, of Gibson City, no offense listed.
• Tricia A. King, 38, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Noah E. Winters, 18, of Kenosha, Wis., for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Stephanie M. Valadez, 27, of Gibson City, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David F. Sikes, 54, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
• Brandon J. Painter, 18, of Kenosha, Wis., for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Stacy Irvin, 35, of Loda, for bad checks.
• Kevin M. Gavin, 26, of Gibson City, for drug paraphernalia.
DUI
• Kevin H. Brennan, 57, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Rodney Jarrett, 62, of Chicago, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Robert S. Redmond, 24, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Andrew M. Lee, 19, of Normal, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Tyler Lee Blankenship, 20, of Brookston, Ind., for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Carrie L. Travis, 41, of LaSalle, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Timothy D. Ayers, 20, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Troy L. Payne, 55, of Loda, for driving/operating a non-highway vehicle and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Karna L. Wilms, 55, of Schiller Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kreyshawn M. Walls, 20, of Lansing, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.
• Devin Jean Mooney, 27, of Nashville, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Daisy M. Mueller, 21, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old female from Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas A. Buhr, 20, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Robert J. Rich, 45, of Ashkum, for failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change of address or name.
• Joshua W. Martin, 42, of Paxton, for expired registration.
• Rebecca L. O’Rielly, 41, of Rankin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Matthew R. Colston, 39, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Danny R. Hills, 30, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Kevin H. Brennan, 57, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Robert S. Redmond, 24, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Anthony W. Bower, 30, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Mamie Mushiya Ngoyi, 33, of Champaign, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Ashton C. Roach, 18, of Piper City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Abigail M. Horsch, 23, of Foosland, for disregarding an official traffic-control device.
• Tyler Lee Blankenship, 20, of Brookston, Ind., for disregarding a stop sign.
• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for expired registration and failure to notify the secretary of state’s office of a change of address.
• Steve T. Sanders, 23, of Kankakee, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Thomas P. Lettenberger, 46, of Glen Ellyn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jennifer J. Brown, 38, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brian W. Hunt, 19, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Marion E. Trotter, 60, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• John A. Reale, 78, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Taylor G. Joniak, 21, of Bolingbrook, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Juan C. Serna, 26, of Terre Haute, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Neftali G. Lopez, 32, of Terre Haute, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tanner Stout, 21, of Heyworth, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Joseph Peter Startz, 49, of Rantoul, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
Small claims
• Gibson Veterinary Clinic Ltd. vs. Andrew Lawrence of Gibson City.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rebecca Dziuban of Piper City.
• Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Johnny Whitecotton.
• MSW Capital LLC vs. Heather Rahming of Paxton.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Christopher Noah Jensen of Piper City.
Family (Child support)
• Stephanie Hoover vs. Sean Fauser.
• Gara L. Ipock vs. Stanley R. Schultz.
Law
• Glen Nath vs. Asta Care Center of Ford County and Lexington Insurance Company.
