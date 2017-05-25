Paxton Police Blotter (May 25, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Julie A. Boynton, 55, of 1115 E. Bogardus St., Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, May 20, after police were called to a report of a domestic battery at her home at 7:05 p.m. Boynton allegedly struck her husband.

➜ Cheryl Y. Fisher, 38, of rural Melvin, was charged with selling tobacco to a minor on Friday, May 19. Paxton police conducted a sting operation on the sale of tobacco to underage buyers shortly after 5 p.m. May 19 at all seven stores in Paxton that sell tobacco. The sting operation is required for the police department to receive its “tobacco compliance grant” every two years. Police had a 17-year-old girl enter each store and try to buy tobacco. Fisher, a clerk at the Phillips 66 gas station at 1190 W. Ottawa Road, was the only one to sell tobacco to the girl. The Phillips 66 gas station will be fined as a result of the sale.

➜ Danny R. Hills II, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the intersection of Pells and College streets. The 1991 Jeep Cherokee that Hills was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Kevin H. Brennan, 57, of rural Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the intersection of Vermilion and Pells streets. The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Brennan was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the intersection of Taft and Franklin streets. The accident occurred when a 2003 Suzuki Vitara driven by Bobby W. Watson, 57, of 120 W. Franklin St., Paxton, was turning onto Taft Street and struck a southbound 2004 Audi A6 driven by Patricia M. Dodd, 60, of 254 W. Orleans St., Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Robert S. Redmond, 22, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the 100 block of West Center Street. The 2003 Buick LeSabre that Redmond was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Nicholas A. Buhr, 20, of 317 W. Pells St., Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the 200 block of West Pells Street. The 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck that Buhr was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ The theft of an iPhone 6S, iPhone charger and cash from an unlocked 2011 Chevrolet four-door car that was parked in the 300 block of West Orleans Street was reported on Tuesday, May 16. The vehicle’s owner, Landon A. Tolley, 25, of 1135 Roselawn Drive, Paxton, told police that his vehicle was burglarized sometime overnight. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ A 15-year-old boy from Gifford was arrested for attempted robbery, resisting a police officer and obstructing identification following an incident that occurred at 9:17 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The incident occurred after a Paxton police officer patrolling the area noticed the teenager in the gas station’s parking lot. The teen was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a bandana over his face, along with pink gloves. The teen was also crouched down, as if he was scoping out the building or possibly watching a sport-utility vehicle parked in front of the store. “We don’t know if he was going to carjack the SUV or rob the store,” Police Chief Bob Bane said. As soon as the police officer turned around and headed toward the teen, the teen took off running. Police called in a canine to help with searching for the teen, who was eventually apprehended. The teen allegedly provided false information about his identity when questioned by police. The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center in Bloomington-Normal, where he was being held awaiting charges.

➜ A hit-and-run accident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, in front of Clara Peterson Elementary School, 555 E. Franklin St. The accident occurred when an unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side of a parked 2012 Jeep Patriot owned by Cierra N. Grohler of rural Loda, causing more than $1,500 in damage. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

