Paxton police: Two teens wrote bomb threat at PBL High School

PAXTON — Paxton police said they have determined that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were the persons responsible for writing a bomb threat that was found at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School on Monday night by a school custodian.

The police department said in a news release that they made the determination Wednesday following “extensive interviews” they conducted with PBL High School administration.

After interviewing the two teenagers and their parents at the police department, it was determined that “no credible threat was ever in place,” the news release said.

Police said they are seeking criminal charges of disorderly conduct against the two teens through the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cliff McClure, superintendent of the PBL school district, said the bomb threat was written on a note found by a PBL High School custodian late Monday evening, with the author of the note threatening “a bombing” at the school at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

That prompted school administration to contact Paxton police, who with assistance from other agencies, searched the high school using dogs trained to locate explosives. Searches were conducted using canines on both Monday and Tuesday nights, but nothing was found, Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane said.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, high school students’ bags were searched and metal detectors were used on the students as they entered the school for the start of classes, Bane said.

Police were again present at the school between 9 and 9:15 a.m. Wednesday “when the bomb was supposed to go off,” Bane said.

Bane said Wednesday that his police department was “working on suspects,” calling it a “pending investigation.”

In Thursday’s news release, Bane said his department would like to thank District 21 Illinois State Police, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Macon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit for providing personnel to assist in searches that were conducted at the school during school hours and after school hours.

“This situation was completed through the combined effort of all law enforcement and school staff that participated,” the news release said.