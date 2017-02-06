Area Police Blotter (June 2, 2017)

GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Terry L. Van Matre, 60, of Chatsworth, for failure to wear a seat belt on Friday, May 26.

➜ Sherry M. Perkins, 51, of Liberty, Ky., for aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, obstructing identification and disorderly conduct on Thursday, May 25.

FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of May 21-27:

➜ On May 27, a suspicious vehicle was reported in rural Paxton.

➜ On May 27, a complaint of telephone harassment was taken in rural Piper City.

➜ On May 27, an alarm was received from the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Melvin. The alarm was caused by employee error.

➜ On May 27, sheriff’s deputies and Sullivant Township firefighters handled an unfounded call of a suicidal female in Sibley.

➜ On May 26, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a suicidal subject.

➜ On May 26, a battery was reported in Sibley.

➜ On May 26, an open door to an unoccupied residence was reported in Melvin.

➜ On May 26, a Dogtown resident reported damage to a mailbox.

➜ On May 25, sheriff’s deputies mediated a verbal domestic argument in Piper City.

➜ On May 24, Thomas Henrichs of Buckley was arrested following a traffic stop in rural Paxton. He was charged with improper traffic lane usage, possession of a controlled substance, operating an uninsured vehicle and unlawful use of weapons.

➜ On May 24, Daniel Breeden of Melvin was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant.

➜ On May 24, a prowler outside of a residence was reported in Piper City. The responding sheriff’s deputy was unable to locate any evidence of a prowler.

➜ On May 23, Russell Gearhart of Piper City struck a vehicle owned by Anthony Kollross of Gibson City. The crash occurred in Piper City.

➜ On May 23, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Paxton police with searching students’ bookbags at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High Sschool following a bomb threat.

➜ On May 23, Austin March of Paxton struck a cow with his vehicle at 080 N. County Road 2280 East.

➜ On May 22, a resident of Stelle reported a residential burglary.

➜ On May 21, Peggy Sunday-Sterioti was arrested at her home in Piper City following an investigation into a complaint of domestic battery. She was charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest.

➜ On May 21, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a possible fight.

➜ On May 21, an abandoned sport-utility vehicle that was left partially in a lane of traffic at 2080 E. Illinois 9, east of Paxton, was impounded as a traffic hazard.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 18 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Janet E. Rust, 49, of Cissna Park, avoided injury when she lost control of her vehicle upon entering a flooded roadway as a result of heavy fog near Cissna Park on Saturday, May 27. The accident occurred on County Road 500 North near County Road 1775 East. Rust’s eastbound vehicle became partially submerged in water. No tickets were issued.

➜ James A. Meyer, 43, of Danforth, was ticketed for driving in the wrong lane on Friday, May 26, following a two-vehicle accident near Onarga. The accident occurred when Meyer was driving north on County Road 600 East,

near County Road 1600 North, and crossed over into the southbound lane of traffic, where Meyer’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Yolanda Ochoa, 37, of Gilman. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Tyler C. Baier, 22, of Pontiac, was transported from the Livingston County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 26. Baier was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for criminal damage to property ($300 to $10,000).

➜ Dominic W. Middono, 32, of Downers Grove, was transported from the DuPage County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, May 26. Middono was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for resisting a police officer.

➜ Brandi Fowler, 35, of Danforth, was arrested for domestic

battery on Wednesday, May 24, after sheriff’s deputies were called to her home for a domestic disturbance.

➜ Kristy D. Williams, 32, of Milford, was transported from the Hoopeston Police Departmetn to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, May 23. Williams was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Lester L. Theofield, 21, of Gilman, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday, May 23.

➜ Rory R. Kempen Jr., 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Tuesday, May 23.

➜ Alfredo Martinez, 47, of Onarga, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Tuesday, May 23.