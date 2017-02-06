Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 2, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Tricia A. King, 38, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

DUI

• Lisa R. Rutledge, 53, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Cynthia S. Giambrone, 57, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• Devin W. Dillon, 29, of Lafayette, Ind., for improper traffic lane usage.

• Kathleen F. Wankel, 75, of Woodville, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brittani L. Shurr, 26, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Russell Allan Gearhart Sr., 69, of Piper City, for unsafe backing on a highway.

• Taylor R. Behn, 23, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Nicholas Baeza, 49, of Cedar Lake, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old female from Mansfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Keith D. Shields, 28, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving without a valid driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.

• A 17-year-old male from Buckley, for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

• Thomas J. Henrichs, 18, of Buckley, for improper traffic lane usage

and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Magean M. Rutledge, 31, of Lumberton, Texas, for improper entry/exit.

• Christine L. Jones, 33, of Rankin, for following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.



Small claims

• MSW Capital LLC vs. Heather Rahming of Paxton.

• American Express Bank FSB vs. Patricia A. Bartels of Roberts.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Codi Stover of Paxton.



Chancery/foreclosures

• JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Christopher Noah Jensen of Piper City.