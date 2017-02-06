Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 2, 2017)

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Tricia A. King, 38, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
DUI
• Lisa R. Rutledge, 53, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Cynthia S. Giambrone, 57, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Devin W. Dillon, 29, of Lafayette, Ind., for improper traffic lane usage.
• Kathleen F. Wankel, 75, of Woodville, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brittani L. Shurr, 26, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Russell Allan Gearhart Sr., 69, of Piper City, for unsafe backing on a highway.
• Taylor R. Behn, 23, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Nicholas Baeza, 49, of Cedar Lake, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old female from Mansfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Keith D. Shields, 28, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for driving without a valid driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
• A 17-year-old male from Buckley, for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
• Thomas J. Henrichs, 18, of Buckley, for improper traffic lane usage
and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Magean M. Rutledge, 31, of Lumberton, Texas, for improper entry/exit.
• Christine L. Jones, 33, of Rankin, for following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Small claims
• MSW Capital LLC vs. Heather Rahming of Paxton.
• American Express Bank FSB vs. Patricia A. Bartels of Roberts.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Codi Stover of Paxton.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Christopher Noah Jensen of Piper City.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.