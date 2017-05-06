Paxton Police Blotter (June 5, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police said they know the identities of the persons responsible for 16 burglaries to vehicles that occurred on Monday, May 29, on the city’s south side. Police Chief Bob Bane said his agency is seeking charges through the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office against two 15-year-old boys — one from Loda and the other from Paxton — in connection with the vehicle burglaries, which occurred on Meuser Drive, Dawn Avenue and Lane Avenue. Bane said the two teens are also suspected of multiple burglaries in the village of Loda in Iroquois County and the nearby Bayles Lake and Lake Iroquois subdivisions. Bane said his agency was working with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the other burglaries in Iroquois County, and he hoped to soon make further arrests in connection with those cases. “We believe there’s two (suspects) for sure and possibly a third,” Bane said. Bane said Paxton police have recovered several items that were stolen from the vehicles that were burglarized in Paxton. Meanwhile, Bane said that a “separate group” of suspects is being investigated for a series of other recent vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout Paxton, and he hoped to soon make arrests in connection with those crimes, as well.

➜ Vandalism to property located behind Clara Peterson Elementary School, 580 E. Franklin St., occurred sometime between Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Police said a restroom building by the ballfield behind the school was discovered damaged, with its lights broken out and several cylinder blocks laying next to the building found smashed. The damage was estimated at more than $500. Anyone with information about the crime is asked call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Carmelo Arzuaga, 63, of Rantoul, was arrested for theft (less than $300 in value) for allegedly stealing scrap metal from Paxton residents’ yards on the morning of Saturday, June 3. That morning, a Paxton police officer patrolling the city came across Arzuaga picking up metal without permission from residents’ yards. The officer arrested Arzuaga around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Vermilion Street and Weaver Court on the city’s north side. Police said they have been receiving complaints recently regarding people driving up and down alleys stealing scrap metal. Police said that in order to “scrap” in the city, those people must first check in with the police department.

➜ Dinghong Wang, 20, of Urbana, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St. The traffic stop occurred after police received a call from a driver who claimed they were run off the road by Wang’s vehicle on the Illinois 9 overpass over Interstate 57. Wang’s vehicle was then found at the nearby Casey’s parking lot. The vehicle that Wang was driving — a 2014 BMW 525 — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Aaron Jake, 28, of 436 N. Market St., Paxton, was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis on Friday, June 2, after police found Jake sitting on a curb in the 100 block of West Spruce Street with an open container of alcohol around 12:02 a.m.

➜ Theresa S. Nelson, 49, of 447 E. Prospect St., Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the intersection of Prospect and Washington streets. The vehicle that Nelson was driving — a 2010 Dodge Caravan — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Cynthia S. Giambrone, 57, of 510 W. Patton St., Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and making an improper turn at an intersection during a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Monday, May 29, on Railroad Avenue near Pells Street. The vehicle that Giambrone was driving — a 1995 Pontiac Grand Am — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ The theft of a bicycle from an apartment complex on the city’s south edge was reported on Monday, May 29, by the bike’s owner, 18-year-old Dustin M. Adams. The brown-colored mountain bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen from Apt. 8 at 800 S. High St.

➜ Chad A. Minnick, 34, of Onarga, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Saturday, May 27, after police responded to a report of a disturbance involving Minnick at 10:34 p.m. at Heartland Health Care Center, 1001 E. Pells St. Minnick was reportedly visiting someone at the nursing home when he allegedly became belligerent with staff and refused to leave when asked.

➜ Lisa R. Rutledge, 50, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and improper lighting (only one functional headlight) during a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the intersection of Pells and Taft streets. The vehicle that Rutledge was driving — a silver 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Paxton police are seeking charges of illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis and a graduated driver’s license violation against a 17-year-old female from Ludlow. The charges were the result of a traffic stop at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, May 27. A passenger in the teen’s vehicle — a 17-year-old female from Paxton — will also be charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis.

➜ Alisha D. Bolton, 21, of 517 S. Union St., Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the intersection of Market and Franklin streets near the south side of the city’s downtown. The vehicle that Bolton was driving — a 1999 Nissan Maxima — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A 16-year-old boy from Paxton was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and driving with no valid driver’s license on Tuesday, May 23, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:41 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Patton streets. The teen was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier east on Patton Street when he allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at Washington Street. The teen’s vehicle collided in the intersection with a southbound 2003 GMC pickup truck driven by Steven L. Varner, 27, of Paxton. Damaged in the accident were a stop sign and pole owned by the city of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ Robert S. Redmond, 22, of 800 S. High St., Apt. 15, Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the 100 block of West Center Street. The vehicle that Redmond was driving — a 2003 Buick LeSabre — was seized by police under city ordinance.