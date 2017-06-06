Melvin woman charged with home invasion

MELVIN — A Melvin woman was charged Friday with two felony counts of home invasion for allegedly entering a home in Melvin, armed with a gun, and threatening to shoot a resident.

Tenisha A. Watson, 38, remained Tuesday morning at the Ford County Jail in Paxton on a $50,000 bond, meaning she would need to pay $5,000 to be released.

A criminal complaint filed in Ford County Circuit Court by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian alleges that Watson entered the residence of Valentina Sanchez-Gutierrez, located at 135 S. Center St. in Melvin, while armed with a gun on May 28. The complaint alleges that Watson then threatened to shoot Sanchez-Gutierrez in the head.

Both Killian and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office declined to release further details of the incident on Tuesday.

According to court records, Watson was given a June 5 court date and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her sister, Christina Perales, and to stay away from the victim’s residence.

Home invasion is a Class X felony punishable upon conviction by a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.