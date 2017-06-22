Ludlow home's front room 'totally gutted' by fire

LUDLOW — Two occupants of a Ludlow home were transported to an Urbana hospital early last Wednesday morning following a fire that heavily damaged the dwelling.

Ludlow fire Capt. Matthew McCallister said the residents, Thomas and Yvonne Paul of 233 Katie Ave., were transported for treatment due to smoke inhalation. A report of their condition was unavailable.

McCallister said the Pauls were talking when they were transported.

According to McCallister, Thomas Paul discovered the fire when he saw sparks coming from a wall outlet. Firefighters were called about 12:30 a.m.

“Before (he) knew it, he said you had fire in the front room. The front room and contents were fully involved,” McCallister said.

McCallister, who said the front room was “totally gutted,” estimated the damage ranged from $60,000 to $70,000.

“With the heat and smoke throughout the rest of the house, it’s going to be pretty much a total loss,” the fire official said.

Thirteen firefighters responded to the call with two engines. They cleared the scene about 2:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Paxton firefighters were called via mutual but the call was later canceled before they reached the scene, McCallister said.