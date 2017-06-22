Police Blotter (June 22, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Amanda J. Merhly, 34, of Onarga, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:54 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. Merhly was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle. The 2000 Pontiac Torrent she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Michael K. Brown, 21, of 122 W. Orleans St., Paxton, was arrested for criminal sexual abuse and criminal exploitation of a child at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, following an investigation into an incident that allegedly happened in Paxton involving Brown and a minor.

➜ Robert D. Holland, 59, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Wednesday, June 14, following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fulton and Union streets. The accident occurred around 8:35 p.m., when Holland’s northbound 2003 Saturn Vue entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2001 GMC Sonoma pickup truck driven by Virginia E. Thowe, 61, of Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who pushed over and damaged a city-owned concrete garbage container located in front of the First National Bank’s main bank on North Market Street in the early-morning hours of Sunday, June 11. Also damaged around the same time were flower pots owned by the bank that were located at the bank’s plaza. Police have obtained surveillance video showing the incidents occurring around 2:55 a.m., but the picture is not clear. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at the intersection of Market and State streets.

➜ Amy L. Wise, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver during a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, June 10, near the intersection of Pells and Fall streets. The 2011 Jeep Wrangler she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Police are investigating a report that someone used a key or other sharp object to scratch marks in a black 2016 Chevrolet four-door car that was parked at 332 W. Pells St. sometime between 9 a.m. and 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of June 11-17:

➜ On June 17, sheriff’s deputies mediated a dispute between roommates in Piper City.

➜ On June 17, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a dispute in Elliott between an appliance repairman and his client.

➜ On June 17, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a single-vehicle rollover accident on Illinois 115 north of Roberts.

➜ On June 17, a sheriff’s deputy investigated a report of animal neglect in Guthrie.

➜ On June 16, Michael Eigenbauer of rural Piper City was arrested at his residence for domestic battery.

➜ On June 16, a rural Paxton resident reported being the victim of a telephone scam.

➜ On June 15, Michael Martinez of Kempton was arrested in Piper City for driving under suspension.

➜ On June 14, Ryan Garner of Oquawka was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding on Illinois 9. Garner was charged with driving under suspension, speeding (71 mph in a 55-mph zone) and operating an uninsured vehicle.

➜ On June 14, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with power lines down on County Road 500 North in rural Gibson City.

➜ On June 14, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a bank alarm in Piper City.

➜ On June 13, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a landlord/tenant dispute in Melvin.

➜ On June 13, a rented bounce house was reported taken from a Guthrie residence.

➜ On June 12, sheriff’s deputies assisted Gibson Ambulance Service personnel and Sibley first responders at a fight in Sibley.

➜ On June 11, a Melvin resident reported possible criminal mischief.

➜ On June 11, a Piper City resident reported being the victim of telephone harassment.

➜ On June 11, a report of reckless driving was taken in Piper City.

➜ On June 11, a rural Gibson City resident reported a domestic argument.

➜ On June 11, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a domestic argument in Sibley.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 14 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Ronald J. Povero, 34, of Earl Park, Ind., was transported from the Newton County (Ind.) Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, June 19. Povero was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated battery.

➜ John C. Oder, 62, of Martinton, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident near Martinton on Saturday, June 17. The accident occurred when Oder was driving north on County Road 1850 East and failed to notice the “road closed” sign at the intersection with County Road 3000 North. Oder abruptly maneuvered to avoid the sign and lost control of his vehicle, causing his vehicle to overturn. Oder was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment. His vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Dennis R. Goodman, 44, of Grant Park, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, June 16. Goodman was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery.

➜ Holly S. White, 42, of Watseka, was arrested for retail theft (less than $300) on Thursday, June 15, after sheriff’s deputies were called to Walmart in Watseka in regards to the suspected theft of store merchandise.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 13, near Sheldon. The accident occurred when Hannah R. Baker, 18, of Sheldon, was driving north on County Road 2800 East, near the intersection with County Road 1200 North, and came upon water covering the roadway. Baker lost control of her vehicle, which entered the northwest roadside ditch, where it struck an embankment and became partially submerged in water.

➜ Dantrice S. Sanford, 25, of Chicago, was transported from the Cook County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, June 13. Sanford was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for counterfeiting credit/debit cards.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following news:

➜ Adam Wilhelmi, 27, of Saybrook, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper traffic lane usage on Sunday, June 11, following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Illinois 9 and Ford County Road 100 East in Ford County. State police were dispatched to the accident around 10:42 p.m. Before a trooper arrived, the driver of the vehicle, Wilhelmi, was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City with minor injuries. The trooper later arrived at the hospital and spoke with Wilhelmi, who showed signs of alcohol impairment.

After being released from the hospital, Wilhelmi was arrested and transported to the Ford County Jail for processing.

➜ David D. Smith, 52, of Markham, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 12:14 a.m. Sunday, June 11, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop occurred after a trooper noticed a vehicle driven by Smith speeding on southbound Interstate 57 near milepost 284, by Gilman. During the stop, Smith showed signs of alcohol impairment.