Paxton man charged with sexual assault of child

Thomas W. Perry, 52, who listed an address at 253 E. Pine St. in Paxton, has been charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

WATSEKA — A Paxton man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that occurred nearly two years ago in Iroquois County.

On June 2, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine charged Thomas W. Perry, 52, who listed an address at 253 E. Pine St. in Paxton, with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

Five days later, an Iroquois County grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Perry.

The charge alleges that in November 2015, Perry sexually assaulted a girl who was under age 13 at the time.

Perry was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Ford County Jail in Paxton. According to court records, Perry posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond to be released from jail on June 16.

A hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. July 10 in Judge Michael Sabol’s courtroom in Iroquois County Circuit Court.