Paxton man charged with sexual assault of child

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
WATSEKA — A Paxton man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that occurred nearly two years ago in Iroquois County.
On June 2, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine charged Thomas W. Perry, 52, who listed an address at 253 E. Pine St. in Paxton, with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.
Five days later, an Iroquois County grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Perry.
The charge alleges that in November 2015, Perry sexually assaulted a girl who was under age 13 at the time.
Perry was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Ford County Jail in Paxton. According to court records, Perry posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond to be released from jail on June 16.
A hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. July 10 in Judge Michael Sabol’s courtroom in Iroquois County Circuit Court.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.