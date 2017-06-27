Probable cause found in Melvin home invasion case

PAXTON — A Ford County judge found probable cause Monday to proceed with the prosecution of a Melvin woman charged with home invasion for allegedly entering her next-door neighbor’s home, armed with a gun, and threatening to shoot her.

Circuit Judge Matt Fitton set an October jury trial for Tenisha A. Watson, 38, who listed an address at 127 S. Center St. in Melvin. A pretrial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14.

State’s Attorney Andrew Killian called one witness to testify during Monday’s preliminary hearing — Ford County sheriff’s deputy Jason Cox, the officer who responded to the May 28 incident.

Cox testified that he was dispatched around 1:10 a.m. to a home at 135 S. Center St., where he spoke with Valentina Sanchez-Gutierrez, who claimed Watson forced her way into her home and brandished a gun, threatening to shoot her in the head.

Cox said that Sanchez-Gutierrez told him she had a verbal altercation with Watson and her boyfriend about 40 minutes earlier as she was walking by their home. Sometime later, Watson allegedly entered Sanchez-Gutierrez’s home uninvited with a semi-automatic handgun in her possession.

According to Cox, Sanchez-Gutierrez said Watson then pointed the gun at her and yelled, “I will shoot you in the head!”

The incident was witnessed by Sanchez-Gutierrez’s sister, Christina Perales, Cox said.

Sanchez-Gutierrez provided a description and sketch of the gun, which she said was silver with a black handle, Cox said. Cox said he then went to Watson’s home and spoke with Watson, who admitted that she owned a gun but said she had not handled it for quite some time.

When asked if there had been any opportunity for her neighbor or her sister to see the gun, Watson said “no,” according to Cox. However, when told that a “swab test” could be done on the gun to determine whether Watson was being truthful, Watson then admitted she had handled the gun, Cox said.

Cox said he inspected Watson’s gun, which appeared “very similar” to the sketch and description provided by Sanchez-Gutierrez.

During cross examination, Watson’s court-appointed public defender, Harvey Welch of Urbana, asked Cox how Watson gained entry into Sanchez-Gutierrez’s home. Cox said Sanchez-Gutierrez alleged that Watson knocked on the front door, then opened it, and then pushed her way into the residence using her arm when Sanchez-Gutierrez was at the door.

Welch then asked what the verbal altercation was about. Cox said Sanchez-Gutierrez told him that she was walking past Watson’s home when Watson’s boyfriend started “catcalling” and whistling at her, sparking an altercation between the neighbors.

Cox said Watson gave a different story, however. According to Watson, Sanchez-Gutierrez was walking her dog when “for no reason” she began cussing at Watson and her boyfriend. Watson told Cox that she later went to Sanchez-Gutierrez’s home to confront her and “call her out,” but she said she never entered the residence.

Under questioning by Welch, Cox confirmed that an anonymous caller had contacted the sheriff’s office to provide a verbal statement about the incident after Watson’s arrest. The caller said that Watson did not display or possess a handgun when she went to Sanchez-Gutierrez’s home and never forced her way into the home either. Rather, the caller claimed, Sanchez-Gutierrez opened the door for Watson.

The caller, however, refused to provide a written statement when asked to do so, Cox said. Cox said that when he asked the caller to give a written statement and advised the caller that giving false information to the police is illegal, the caller, who never provided their name, said, “Let me think about it.” Days then passed, and the caller never called back, Cox said.

Killian argued that sufficient evidence exists to proceed with trial. Welch, meanwhile, acknowledged that the state had met its burden of proof, but he said the evidence was “just barely enough,” noting there was no evidence of a crime being committed other than verbal and written statements from witnesses. Fitton then agreed that probable cause had been shown by the prosecution.

Welch then made an oral motion to reduce Watson’s bond from $50,000 to $10,000, which Fitton denied. If granted, the reduction in bond would have meant Watson would have needed to pay $1,000 to be released from the Ford County Jail, rather than $5,000.

Welch noted that Watson should not be considered a flight risk, as she is a lifelong Ford County resident and lives in Melvin with her two children and boyfriend. Welch also noted that Watson has no prior criminal history.

Killian, however, argued that Watson’s bond is appropriate given the seriousness of the alleged crime. Killian noted that home invasion is a Class X felony punishable upon conviction by a mandatory 21-year prison sentence. Killian also noted that Watson’s bond was set at $50,000 not just to ensure her appearance in court but also to ensure the safety and security of all people involved in the case, including the alleged victim.

In the event she is able to post bond, Watson has been ordered to have no contact with Sanchez-Gutierrez or Perales, and to stay away from Sanchez-Gutierrez’s residence.