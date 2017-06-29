Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 29, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:

Felonies

• Aaron Jake, 28, of Paxton, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

• Dominick A. Ramirez, 35, of Piper City, for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.



Misdemeanors

• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew J. Jurlow, 35, of Kempton, for domestic battery.



DUI

• Scott Allan Ross, 58, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound/drug.

• Adam L. Burnes, 46, no address listed, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Jackie C. Carswell, 34, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• A 17-year-old female from Ludlow, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan M. Larimore, 24, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Scott Allan Ross, 58, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Charles Thomas, 95, of Saybrook, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Joseph M. Wallace, 39, of Joliet, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Brent E. Geyer, 40, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Noah M. Yantis, 20, of Arthur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shreya M. Santhanam, 21, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Sandra L. Kinney, 49, of Naperville, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• James C. Blaney, 55, of Bolingbrook, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Logan M. Kessinger, 26, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Gary A. Gregerson, 58, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Rylie J. Rottman, 21, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• Jordan G. Defries, 19, of Anchor, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Michael A. Olson, 22, of Oswego, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.

• Jackie C. Carswell, 34, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, following too closely, failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kevin B. Ng, 31, of Villa Park, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Jonathan I. Childers, 31, of Rankin, for expired registration.

• A 16-year-old female from Mahomet, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.

• Rosaura Cepeda Ramirez, 34, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• James D. Potter, 66, of East Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Javier Jesus Lopez Sanchez, 41, of Aurora, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Tiffany N. Stellman, 36, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Claude O. Shomongo, 53, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kristen A. Bowman, 33, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Raynisha R. Carter, 25, of Kalamazoo, Mich., for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Sachin R. Natesh, 23, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Hasenchecheg Qi, 52, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Curtis L. Simpson, 48, of Carlock, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathaniel K. Burner, 20, of Lemont, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark V. Wefer, 58, of LeRoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sarah J. Carr, 40, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew L. Bane, 33, no address listed, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Corey V. Thompson, 20, no address listed, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Lindsey R. Zeese, 31, no address listed, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to display plate attachment.

• Scott Allan Ross, 58, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam L. Burnes, 46, no address listed, for disregarding a stop sign, expired registration, driving on a suspended driver’s license, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and improper use of a turn signal.



Ordinance violations

• Gregory S. Busboom, 52, of Paxton, for an inoperable vehicle.



Small claims

• Capital One Bank vs. James Richardson of Gibson City.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Brent Geyer of Paxton.

• Barclays Bank of Delaware vs. Robert D. Schoonover of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Ralphaella M. Garrett.

• Capital One Bank vs. David A. Garrett.

• Capital One Bank vs. David Hewerdine.

• Capital One Bank vs. James H. Renza.

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Daniel H. Chung.

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joetta Sharp.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Jennifer Kelly.

• Midland Funding vs. William Lindsay of Gibson City.



Arbitration

• Citizens Bank vs. Christopher D. Allen of Sibley.

Divorces

• Jamie Grider vs. Jeffrey Grider.

• Harold Stapleton vs. Trina Renfroe.



Chancery/foreclosures

• JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC vs. Ryan P. Minion and Tara D. Minion of Gibson City.