Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 29, 2017)

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Aaron Jake, 28, of Paxton, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
• Dominick A. Ramirez, 35, of Piper City, for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.
Misdemeanors
• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew J. Jurlow, 35, of Kempton, for domestic battery.
DUI
• Scott Allan Ross, 58, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound/drug.
• Adam L. Burnes, 46, no address listed, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Jackie C. Carswell, 34, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• A 17-year-old female from Ludlow, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan M. Larimore, 24, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Scott Allan Ross, 58, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Charles Thomas, 95, of Saybrook, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Joseph M. Wallace, 39, of Joliet, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Brent E. Geyer, 40, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Noah M. Yantis, 20, of Arthur, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shreya M. Santhanam, 21, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Sandra L. Kinney, 49, of Naperville, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• James C. Blaney, 55, of Bolingbrook, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Logan M. Kessinger, 26, of Fairbury, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Gary A. Gregerson, 58, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Rylie J. Rottman, 21, of Gibson City, for expired registration.
• Jordan G. Defries, 19, of Anchor, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Olson, 22, of Oswego, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and a headlight violation.
• Jackie C. Carswell, 34, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, following too closely, failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kevin B. Ng, 31, of Villa Park, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Jonathan I. Childers, 31, of Rankin, for expired registration.
• A 16-year-old female from Mahomet, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.
• Rosaura Cepeda Ramirez, 34, of Aurora, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James D. Potter, 66, of East Peoria, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Javier Jesus Lopez Sanchez, 41, of Aurora, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Tiffany N. Stellman, 36, of Aurora, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Claude O. Shomongo, 53, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kristen A. Bowman, 33, of Lafayette, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Raynisha R. Carter, 25, of Kalamazoo, Mich., for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Sachin R. Natesh, 23, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Hasenchecheg Qi, 52, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Curtis L. Simpson, 48, of Carlock, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathaniel K. Burner, 20, of Lemont, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mark V. Wefer, 58, of LeRoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sarah J. Carr, 40, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew L. Bane, 33, no address listed, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Corey V. Thompson, 20, no address listed, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Lindsey R. Zeese, 31, no address listed, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to display plate attachment.
• Scott Allan Ross, 58, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Adam L. Burnes, 46, no address listed, for disregarding a stop sign, expired registration, driving on a suspended driver’s license, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and improper use of a turn signal.
Ordinance violations
• Gregory S. Busboom, 52, of Paxton, for an inoperable vehicle.
Small claims
• Capital One Bank vs. James Richardson of Gibson City.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Brent Geyer of Paxton.
• Barclays Bank of Delaware vs. Robert D. Schoonover of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Ralphaella M. Garrett.
• Capital One Bank vs. David A. Garrett.
• Capital One Bank vs. David Hewerdine.
• Capital One Bank vs. James H. Renza.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Daniel H. Chung.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joetta Sharp.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Jennifer Kelly.
• Midland Funding vs. William Lindsay of Gibson City.
Arbitration
• Citizens Bank vs. Christopher D. Allen of Sibley.
Divorces
• Jamie Grider vs. Jeffrey Grider.
• Harold Stapleton vs. Trina Renfroe.
Chancery/foreclosures
• JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC vs. Ryan P. Minion and Tara D. Minion of Gibson City.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.