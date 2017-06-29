Police Blotter (June 29, 2017)

GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Jacob G. Jansen, 18, of Bonfield, for speeding on Sunday, June 25.

➜ Adam L. Munoz, 35, of 424 S. Melvin St., Gibson City, for speeding on Sunday, June 25.

➜ Carol C. Durham, 47, of 703 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for permitting a dog to run at large on Friday, June 23.

➜ Charles M. Phinney, 56, of 516 S. West St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Thursday, June 22.

➜ Charles Thomas, 45, of Saybrook, for aggravated driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, June 20.

➜ Billy J. Akers, 52, of 426 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for failure to register as a sex offender on Sunday, June 18.

➜ Jordan G. Defries, 19, of rural Anchor, for speeding on Sunday, June 18.

➜ Michael A. Olson, 22, of Oswego, for speeding on Sunday, June 18.

➜ Zachary T. Pagel, 23, of 624 E. 13th St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration on Friday, June 16.

➜ Shelby R. Jones, 23, of Rantoul, for permitting an unauthorized person to drive, possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, June 16.

➜ Adam L. Durham, 23, of 703 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended license and a defective windshield on Friday, June 16.

➜ Logan M. Kessinger, 18, of Fairbury, for speeding on Thursday, June 15.

➜ Gary A. Gregerson, 58, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt on Thursday, June 15.

➜ James C. Blaney, 55, of Bolingbrook, for imroper traffic lane usage on Tuesday, June 13.

➜ Sandra L. Kinney, 49, of Naperville, for speeding on Monday, June 12.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of June 18-24:

➜ On June 24, Corey Thompson of Chicago Heights was arrested for driving under suspension and was also issued a citation for operating an uninsured vehicle. The arrest occurred after his vehicle caught fire and burned on Interstate 57.

➜ On June 24, Scott Ross of Paxton was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 45 at Ford County Road 050 North, south of Paxton. Ross was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was processed for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was also issued a civil citation for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

➜ On June 23, Ryan Larimore of Champaign was issued a civil citation for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis following a traffic stop in Paxton for illegal operation of a sound amplification system audible over 75 feet.

➜ On June 23, a rural Ludlow juvenile was issued a civil citation for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Paxton.

➜ On June 22, Jackie C. Carswell of Hoopeston was arrested for driving under suspension following a traffic stop for tailgating a motorcycle on Illinois 9 at Ford County Road 1600 East, near Paxton.

➜ On June 22, Travis Jennings of Sheridan was arrested in Sibley for a Kendall County warrant.

➜ On June 21, Elizabeth Wyman of rural Paxton struck a whitetail deer with her vehicle at 250 N. Ford County Road 1600 East, near Paxton.

➜ On June 21, a suspicious male taking photos of a home was reported in Piper City

➜ On June 19, a mailman reported being bitten by a dog in Paxton while he was delivering mail to an address on Eastview Drive.

➜ On June 19, a Piper City resident reported criminal mischief at his residence. Someone spelled out “TRUMP 2020” in his grass at his home using a liquid farm chemical.

➜ On June 19, Rebecca Minor of Rantoul was arrested on a Ford County warrant.

➜ On June 18, Audrey Chouinard of Cabery was arrested following a traffic stop in Cabery. She was charged with driving under revocation. The 2014 Dodge truck she was driving was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act.

➜ On June 18, a burglary alarm was received at the Vermilion Valley Bank in Roberts. The cause of the alarm was severe weather in the area.

➜ On June 18, a burglary alarm was received at a Piper City business. The cause of the alarm was severe weather in the area.

➜ On June 18, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a property dispute in Piper City.

➜ On June 18, a vehicle driven by Abraham Gonzales-Martinez of Champaign struck a vehicle driven by Kirsten Blackford of rural Paxton at the intersection of Ford County roads 500 North and 2000 East, near Paxton.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled seven civil matters and issued 11 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ James J. Woolsey, 52, of Ashkum, was arrested for domestic battery and on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court on a reckless driving charge on Tuesday, June 27. The arrest occurred after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic altercation in the 200 block of East Main Street in Ashkum.

➜ Douglas V. Withaft, 26, of Watseka, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of minor injuries he received in a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Monday, June 26. The accident occurred when Withaft was driving north on County Road 2230 East, near County Road 1875 North, and lost control on the freshly tarred and chipped roadway. His vehicle entered the ditch on the east side of the road and overturned. No tickets were issued.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after several deer struck a vehicle near Martinton on Monday, June 26. The accident occurred when Kaitlyn M. Dewitt, 24, of Martinton, was driving west on County Road 2850 North, near County Road 1750 East, and several deer entered the roadway and struck her vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in Martinton on Sunday, June 25. The accident occurred when Dailen L. Miller, 16, of Martinton, was driving north on Adams Street and failed to notice a westbound vehicle on Main Street driven by Jessica L. Henneike, 32, of Martinton. Miller’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Henneike’s vehicle in the intersection.

➜ David A. Riley, 34, of Hoopeston, was transported from the Vermilion County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, June 23. Riley was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery.

➜ Mercedes M. Marquis, 26, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for retail theft on Friday, June 23.

➜ Lauri J. Gregorash, 44, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, June 22. Gregorash was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

➜ Melissa J. Emery, 44, of Sheldon, was arrested Wednesday, June 21, for residential arson, a Class 1 felony. The arrest occurred following an investigation into an early-morning fire at a home Emery owns at 440 E. Center St. in Sheldon. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. On Thursday, June 22, the sheriff’s

office arrested a 17-year-old from Sheldon on similar charges in connection with the same incident.

➜ Donzel N. Jenkins, 25, of Homewood, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen license plates and possession of burglary tools on Tuesday, June 20.