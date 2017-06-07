Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 6, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Aaron Jake, 28, of Paxton, for manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

• Dominick A. Ramirez, 35, of Piper City, for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.



Misdemeanors

• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew J. Jurlow, 35, of Kempton, for domestic battery.

• Stanley R. Schultz, 46, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

DUI

• Laurie A. Ferguson, 50, of Farmer City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Molly L. Chumbley, 22, of Tolono, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Cordell A. Jones, 26, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• John M. Gruhn, 49, of Bourbonnais, for driving on the left when prohibited.

• John Costabile, 59, of Bloomingdale, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Gene E. Vaughn, 90, of Fairbury, for disregarding a yield sign.

• Boyuan Zhang, 27, of Savoy, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob G. Jensen, 18, of Bonfield, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam C. Munoz, 35, of Gibson City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark E. Erdman, 60, of Chenoa, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.



Ordinance violations

• Carol C. Durham, 47, of Gibson City, for allowing a dog to run at large.



Small claims

• Midland Funding vs. William Lindsay of Gibson City.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Citibank vs. Nichole R. Dydyna of Stelle, Stephen J. Dydyna of Stelle and Portfolio Recovery Associates.



Divorces

• Jamie Grider vs. Jeffrey Grider.

• Harold Stapleton vs. Trina Renfroe.



Family (Child support)

• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Shaya Kruger vs. Kendall C. McElhaney.