Police Blotter (July 6, 2017)

PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ James R. Childers III, 26, of 202 1/2 N. Market St., Apt. 2, was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after Paxton police responded at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, June 29, to a complaint of crack cocaine being smoked in a vehicle behind the apartment building at 202 1/2 N. Market St. When police arrived, they found Childers and a passenger in the vehicle, and they noticed that Childers had blood-shot, glassy eyes and that a strong odor of a chemical was coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a clear, glass pipe, which field-tested positive for the presence of crack cocaine. No cocaine was found.

➜ Police are seeking information from the public about two incidents of vandalism that occurred between 4 and 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 26. Heather Simpson, 39, told police that she discovered graffiti spraypainted on her garage door at 342 W. Center St. Police also found graffiti spraypainted on a brick block building at Howard Thomas Park. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Lindsey R. Zeese, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 5:56 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the 600 block of North Taft Street. The black BMW that Zeese was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, driving without lights, possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 10:28 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the 400 block of South Railroad Avenue. The black Ford Fusion that Garcia was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Stanley R. Schultz, 46, of 340 W. State St., Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Schultz allegedly grabbed his 12-year-old stepson by the throat and punched him multiple times after discovering that someone had been messing with his property.

➜ Brian D. Jones, 48, of 202 1/2 N. Market St., Apt. 2, Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery on Wednesday, June 21, after Paxton police responded to a report of a fight between Jones and his girlfriend’s son, Michael A. Childers, 25, who lives in the same apartment. Officers were called to the apartment at 1:25 p.m. Upon arrival, they were told that Jones had gotten into an argument with Childers and had allegedly tried to strike Childers in the face using a rubber mallet. The two men allegedly fought on the ground after Jones’ swing missed. Childers was transported by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment.

➜ Majulia Vega, 42, who listed an address on Prospect Street in Paxton, reported at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, that some building materials, including 12 packages of shingles and one roll of tar paper, had been stolen from her property. The materials were valued at less than $500.

➜ Police said a white iPhone was found in the grass by Elm Street near Hardee’s in Paxton on the morning of Monday, July 3. Anyone who thinks he or she owns the phone is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 to claim it.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of June 25 through July 1:

➜ On July 1, a disturbance was reported in Piper City.

➜ On July 1, a theft was reported in Melvin.

➜ On June 30, Sebastian Burgrabe of Paxton was arrested at the Ford County Fair for a violation of probation.

➜ On June 30, a sheriff’s deputy handled a call in Melvin to remove an unwanted person from a residence.

➜ On June 30, a sheriff’s deputy handled a neighbor dispute at Lakeview Estates in rural Gibson City.

➜ On June 29, Fernando Mateo of Sibley was arrested following a report of a domestic argument inside a moving vehicle in rural Sibley. He was charged with reckless driving and no valid driver’s license.

➜ On June 29, sheriff’s deputies assisted Paxton police with responding to a report of a break-in in Paxton.

➜ On June 29, an open door at the Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in rural Elliott was reported.

➜ On June 28, Nicholas Serafinn of Piper City was arrested following an alleged domestic battery in Piper City. He was charged with criminal damage to property and domestic battery.

➜ On June 27, Brittany Jarboe of rural Paxton was involved in a one-vehicle accident at Illinois 9 and County Road 1560 East, west of Paxton.

➜ On June 27, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services with a home inspection in Guthrie.

➜ On June 27, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with a rescue and medical call in rural Roberts where a farmer had rolled his tractor into a ditch and had to be extricated from the tractor’s cab.

➜ On June 27, sheriff’s deputies mediated a domestic argument in Melvin.

➜ On June 26, a Paxton juvenile female struck a whitetail deer with her vehicle at 200 N. County Road 2300 East, southeast of Paxton.

➜ On June 26, sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois State Police with a rollover accident on Illinois 115 at County Road 615 North, near Roberts.

➜ On June 26, a Roberts juvenile female was reported as a runaway. She was found a short time later and returned home.

➜ On June 26, a residential burglary alarm was reported in rural Melvin.

➜ On June 26, a rural Gibson City resident reported a break-in at his home.

➜ On June 25, Adam Burnes of Roberts was arrested following a traffic stop for a stop sign violation at Illinois 54 and Illinois 115 in Roberts. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no valid registration, failure to signal when required and disregarding a stop sign. The vehicle Burnes was driving was seized under Article 36 of the Asset Forfeiture Act.

➜ On June 25, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with a medical call in Roberts.

➜ On June 25, a Guthrie resident reported a lost wallet.

➜ On June 25, a sheriff’s deputy handled a call in Paxton of juveniles misusing the 911 system.

➜ On June 25, a complaint of illegal dumping in rural Paxton was received.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 26 traffic citations.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Kevin M. Gavin, 30, of 645 Nelson Ave., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, June 30.

➜ Margarito H. Calero, 54, of Gilman, for driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, June 30.

➜ Steven M. Noe, 44, of 213 N. Green St., Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, June 28.

➜ Paul J. Schenk, 50, of 428 E. 3rd St., Gibson City, for a probation violation on Tuesday, June 27.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Clayton J. Hedge, 19, of Martinton, and a passenger in his vehicle were transported by ambulance to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday, July 4, in rural Watseka. The accident occurred when Hedge was driving northwest on Township Road 165, near County Road 2330 East, and his vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch to the north of the roadway, striking a tree. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at more than $1,500. No tickets were issued.

➜ Scott J. Howe, 32, of Hoopeston, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, July 1.

➜ Jill N. Williams, 32, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Friday, June 30.

➜ Danielle L. Bowers, 30, of Kankakee, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, June 30. Bowers was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

➜ James J. Woolsey, 52, of Ashkum, was arrested for domestic battery and on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court on a reckless driving charge on Tuesday, June 27. The arrest occurred after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic altercation in the 200 block of East Main Street in Ashkum.