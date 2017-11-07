Paxton Police Blotter (July 11, 2017)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Donald W. Bleich, 79, of 11 Lane Drive, Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in front of his home. The vehicle he was driving — a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The accident occurred when a 1997 International cement truck owned by Paxton Redi-Mix and driven by Nicholas W. Nelson, 27, of Paxton, backed up in the southbound lane of Railroad Avenue to allow another semi-trailer to make a wide turn onto Pells Street. In doing so, Nelson’s semi struck a vehicle sitting in the roadway behind his. The vehicle — a 2014 Chevrolet Impala — was driven by Marleen J. Rademacher, 78, of Gifford. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Joshua A. Nolan, 25, of Rantoul, was arrested for criminal trespass to a residence after police received a complaint of a trespasser at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 425 E. State St. After searching for the suspect, identified as Nolan, police eventually found Nolan at the Ford County Jail in Paxton, where he was taken into custody.

➜ The theft of a projection lamp valued at $20 was reported at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, by Ray P. Umble, 48, of 221 S. College St., Paxton. Umble said the lamp was stolen out of his yard sometime between 2 and 6 a.m. that day.

➜ Paxton police responded to an accident at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in which a Paxton man’s vehicle struck a tree in the 300 block of West Pells Street. The accident occurred when Jeffrey W. Nelson, 55, of 235 N. Washington St., Paxton, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer east on Pells Street. Nelson told police he apparently blacked out when his vehicle veered off the road and struck the tree on the south side of Pells Street. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage. Nelson refused treatment at the scene but later went to a hospital to be checked out. No tickets were issued.

➜ The theft of 26 T-shirts with a combined value of $208 was reported on Monday, July 3, by Betty E. Cahill, 35, of 325 E. Chestnut St., Paxton. The theft is believed to have occurred between 1 and 2:30 p.m. that day. Cahill told police that after ordering the T-shirts, they were delivered to her home. Cahill said the shirts were sitting on the porch when they were stolen. The T-shirts promote the Central Illinois Chapter of Pink Heals. In between the “P” and the “H” on the shirt, it says “Keeping It Local” and “Central Illinois Chapter of Pink Heals.”

➜ The theft of a weed wacker valued at $50 was reported at noon Sunday, July 2, by Robin L. Pattengale, of 603 N. Market St., Paxton. Pattengale told police that the item was stolen out of her 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck while it was parked at the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave.

➜ Molly L. Chumbley, 22, of Tolono, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North, near Paxton’s south edge. The vehicle that Chumbley was driving — a 2008 Honda Accord — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Khayree A. Johnson, 21, of Loda, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and ticketed for speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. Two passengers — Shania F. Kelly, 18, and Naomi K. Kelly, 20, both of Loda — were ticketed for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor. The vehicle Johnson was driving — a grey 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Raynisha R. Carter, 25, of Kalamazoo, Mich., was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at the intersection of Market Street and Ottawa Road. The vehicle she was driving — a black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix — was seized by police under city ordinance.