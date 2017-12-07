Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 12, 2017)

- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
DUI
• Laurie A. Ferguson, 50, of Farmer City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Molly L. Chumbley, 22, of Tolono, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for driving under the influence of a drug.
• Adam M. Puls, 22, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Cordell A. Jones, 26, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Pamela Kay Souders, 62, of Pulaski, Tenn., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Xavier M. Ross, 25, of Kankakee, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Kaylea H. Heideman, 26, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon S. Pine, 44, of Dewey, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Marcus L. Weber, 37, of Cissna Park, for expired registration.
• Thomas J. Langley, 24, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Taylor L. Wells, 23, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 16-year-old male from Buckley, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Juan Mateo Sebastian, 28, of Urbana, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Le Johnson, 60, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Everett Warner, 58, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Miranda G. Vaughn, 20, of Foosland, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Mackenzie R. Blythe, 18, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Jorge Angel, 27, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Khayree A. Johnson, 20, of Loda, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Fernando Mateo, 21, of Sibley, for reckless driving and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Laurie A. Ferguson, 50, of Farmer City, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Molly L. Chumbley, 22, of Tolono, for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Steven M. Noe, 44, of Melvin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Margarito H. Calero, 55, of Gilman, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Clayton P. Simpson, 33, of Shelbyville, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Susan D. Strack, 54, of Naperville, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Robert A. Lindstorm, 44, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for no registration light and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.
• Nicholas W. Lusk, 31, of Rantoul, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Tracy Varrecchia, 40, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Sherry L. Heiser, 58, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Jason A. Parrish, no age listed, of Mahomet, for
driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Dayton L. Steidinger, no age listed, of Sibley, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas D. Braden, no age listed, of Charleston, for using an electronic communication device while driving.
• Sean R. Diesburg, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Darin S. McCall, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel K. Kazadi, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Donald W. Bleich, 79, of Paxton, for driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration.
• Jennifer R. Avalos, 18, of Onarga, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.
• Adam M. Puls, 22, of Gibson City, for
disregarding a stop sign.
• Audrey L. Chouinard, 37, of Cabery, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
Ordinance violations
• Wilbur A. White, 55, of Paxton, for two counts of having inoperable motor vehicles.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Village of Melvin vs. Virgil Schnaare.
Divorces
• Kimberly Edwards Blakely vs. Steven Lee Blakely.
Family (Child support)
• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. James A. Martinez.
• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Rachel M. Kentala vs. William O. Franks.
• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Danielle Glascock vs. David W. Clayton.
• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Tara Hendricks vs. Matthew A. Steiger.
• Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services and Deborah Sage vs. Carl I. Spencer.
Orders of protection
• Justin Butler vs. Valentina Sanchez.
• Debra S. Getty vs. Janet M. Joslin.
• Valentina Sanchez Gutierrez vs. Justin D. Butler.
• Valentina Sanchez Gutierrez vs. Tenisha A. Watson.
• Valentina Sanchez Gutierrez vs. Justin Butler.
• Dorothy Isenhower vs. Joanna Isenhower.
Law
• Michael Hari of Clarence vs. Katija Morely, Robert Provendar, Stephanie Sonneveld
and NSF Inc. (a.k.a. Guelph Food Technology).
