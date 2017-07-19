Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 19, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Daniel D. Warner, 46, of Paxton, for burglary and theft ($10,000 to $100,000).

• Jacob R. Kirkley, 40, of Paxton, for burglary and two counts of retail theft (over $300).

• Michael B. Hari, 46, of Clarence, for unlawful restraint and battery.



Civil law violation

• Benjamin A. Stoian, 20, of Piper City, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Joellyn S. Verkler, 64, of Cissna Park, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Todd A. Crose, 46, of Hoopeston, for improper passing.

• Aaron R. Hays, 39, of St. Anne, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Reella D. Garcia, 29, of Chatsworth, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin J. Heiser, 61, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Cole T. Hutchcraft, 22, of Gibson City, for violation of a license classification.

• Braden R. Turner, 23, of Pekin, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Monica M. Lane, 30, of Tolono, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Timothy L. Sheppard, 23, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Kevin J. Morris, 51, of Rankin, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disregarding a stop sign.

• Kenneth A. Gulino, 40, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Wallace T. Hewerdine, 56, of Fisher, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin M. Lemke, 28, of Coal City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Raymond G. Duits, 37, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Connie Crawford, no age listed, of Chicago, for improper passing on the shoulder.

• Benjamin A. Stoian, 20, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Kody L. Hiles, 20, of Ludlow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Margarito H. Calero, 55, of Gilman, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Timothy A. Burke, 49, of Urbana, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and no registration light.

• Allan J. Measaw, 23, of Champaign, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, no valid registration, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident,

improper traffic lane usage, failure to notify authorities of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Steven C. Kozar, no age listed, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Loyd A. Coffia, 42, of Willow Springs, Mo., for failure to obtain a commercial driver’s license.

• Cody G. Wyman, no age listed, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• Megan M. Wilson, no age listed, of Martinsville, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jessica D. Patlan, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nancy B. Snyder, no age listed, of Stafford, Va., for expired registration.

• Marin A. Benavides, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Angela L. Townsend, no age listed, of Plainfield, for improper display of a registration plate/sticker.

• Kathy E. Tibbs, 64, of Fairfield, for operating an uninsured vehicle.



Ordinance violations

• Richard D. Scott, 62, of Paxton, for having an inoperable motor vehicle.



Small claims

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Paul Horridge of Gibson City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Tiffany L. Perkins of Fisher.



Divorces

• Tina Martinie vs. Lee Martinie.

• Lorenzo Dorsey vs. Margurite Cannon.



Family (Child support)

• Steven L. Varner vs. Megan Hawk.