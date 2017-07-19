Police Blotter (July 19, 2017)

GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Kody L. Hiles, 20, of 408 Orange St., Ludlow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, July 15.

➜ Venece M. Parrish, 39, of 410 E. 1st St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Monday, July 10.

➜ Braden R. Turner, 23, of Pekin, for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle on Monday, July 10.

FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of July 9-15:

➜ On July 15, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with a traffic stop for driving under the influence.

➜ On July 15, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

➜ On July 15, a sheriff’s deputy stopped two juveniles from playing on a grain elevator in Piper City.

➜ On July 15, sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of a violent confrontation in a Piper City residence. The report was determined to be unfounded.

➜ On July 15, sheriff’s deputies assisted medical personnel with a suicidal juvenile male in Roberts.

➜ On July 14, Ryan Thorson of Gibson City was arrested for allegedly consuming alcohol in violation of the terms of his probation.

➜ On July 14, Steve Arends of rural Melvin was arrested for battery following an altercation with a juvenile at his residence.

➜ On July 14, a sheriff’s deputy and a Paxton police officer responded to a report of someone driving in circles in a corn field southeast of Paxton. The driver was found to have had a seizure while driving.

➜ On July 14, a rural Piper City man reported being knocked from his bicycle by a dog.

➜ On July 14, sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois State Police with a traffic accident involving a gravel truck and a field sprayer at the intersection of Illinois 115 and U.S. 24.

➜ On July 13, a commercial burglary alarm was reported in Piper City. The cause of the alarm appeared to be weather-related.

➜ On July 13, Raymond Duits of Piper City was arrested for driving under suspension in Piper City.

➜ On July 12, Mark LeClair of Paxton struck a whitetail deer with his vehicle at the intersection of Ford County roads 800 North and 1000 East.

➜ On July 12, Michael Measaw of Piper City was arrested on a Livingston County warrant.

➜ On July 11, a theft from a residence was reported in Guthrie.

➜ On July 11, a sheriff’s deputy was called to a Roberts home for juveniles who were out of control.

➜ On July 10, John Slimak of Urbana lost control of his southbound vehicle at Illinois 115 and County Road 600 North, near Roberts. The car left the road, rolled over several times and came to rest in a soybean field. No injuries were reported.

➜ On July 10, Julie Schroeder of Gilman struck a whitetail deer with her sport-utility vehicle at 605 N. Illinois 54.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled three civil matters and issued 14 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nicholas J. Floyd, 25, of Bourbonnais, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection on Tuesday, July 18.

➜ Brett A. Studer, 18, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court on a battery charge on Sunday, July 16.

➜ Christopher R. Blair, 22, of Gilman, was arrested on two Iroquois County warrants — for possession of a controlled substance and for residential burglary — and on a Livingston County warrant for driving under the influence on Saturday, July 15. Blair was also found to be in possession of hypodermic needles.

➜ Ross J. Munsterman, 26, of Pontiac, was arrested by Clifton police for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding on Saturday, July 15.

➜ James A. Martinez, 29, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police for battery on Saturday, July 15, after police responded to a physical altercation in the 100 block of East Front Street in Gilman.

➜ Kelly E. Williams, 47, of Watseka, was arrested by Sheldon police for driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver on Saturday, July 15. Williams was also wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

➜ Jeffery Balkema, 48, of Cissna Park, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court on Thursday, July 13.

➜ Blake D. Morefield, 26, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (over $500) on Thursday, July 13.

➜ Timmy Ray Deaton, 55, of Milford, was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for domestic battery on Thursday, July 13.

➜ No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in Cissna Park on Wednesday, July 12. The accident occurred when Jose Alejandro Loaiza-Perez, 34, of Kankakee, was driving north on 4th Street and stopped just south of Blaine Street. After a vehicle driven by Michelle Heintz, 28, of Wellington, had stopped behind Loaiza-Perez’s vehicle, Loaiza-Perez began backing up and struck the front end of Heintz’s vehicle with the rear of his trailer. Both vehicles sustained less than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported when a Loda woman struck a deer with her vehicle near Cissna Park on Tuesday, July 11. The accident occurred when Ronda A. Breeden, 50, of Loda, was driving west on County Road 500 North, near County Road 1800 East, and several deer entered the roadway. Breeden was unable to avoid the deer and struck a deer with her vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Tamandol Unsun Doster, 39, of Carbondale, was arrested on a Michigan warrant as a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, July 11.

➜ Tresirae McCreary, 21, of Onarga, was arrested on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on Tuesday, July 11.