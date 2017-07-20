Eddi 'Migo' Ramirez set to stand trial in Macon County

DECATUR — Two years after a federal appellate court overturned his federal drug-trafficking conviction and ordered his immediate release from prison, Eddi S. “Migo” Ramirez is set to stand trial again for the same alleged crimes — this time in Macon County Circuit Court.

The 35-year-old former Paxton resident, charged in Macon County with unlawful criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony, is scheduled to stand trial at the courthouse in Decatur at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, according to court records.

His trial had previously been set for June 12, but Judge Hugh Finson agreed to postpone it until next week over the objection of Ramirez’s court-appointed attorney, Timothy Tighe Jr.

Ramirez remains jailed on a $500,000 bond. He faces a mandatory sentence ranging from 15 to 120 years in prison if convicted.

The Macon County charge was filed by State’s Attorney Jay Scott in August 2015 after Ramirez was earlier charged and convicted in U.S. District Court in Urbana in connection with the same drug-trafficking crimes.

Ramirez was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the federal case, which alleged he oversaw a drug-trafficking network that imported large amounts of cocaine and heroin from Mexico for distribution throughout Central Illinois.

However, a federal appellate court overturned his federal conviction in summer 2015, ordered his immediate release from prison and dismissed the federal case with prejudice because a federal judge violated his right to a speedy trial.

After federal prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to recharge Ramirez, they asked the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge him instead.