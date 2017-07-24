12-year-old boy dies following crash near Cissna Park

URBANA — A 12-year-old boy died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle crash near Cissna Park on Saturday.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jacob D. Rose, 12, of Cissna Park was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

The boy was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the crash, Northrup said.

Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Monday indicate that he died from traumatic injuries he sustained during the crash, Northrup said.

The boy was among four people taken to area hospitals following the accident, which occurred in Ash Grove Township on County Road 600 North, about half a mile east of County Road 1300 East, according to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Elisabeth A. Bretveld, 37, of Cissna Park, was traveling east on County Road 600 North and her vehicle left the road and entered a ditch to the north side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle then continued about 150 feet through the ditch and struck a drainage ditch embankment head-on.

Bretveld was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka and later transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of what police described as minor injuries. She was later released.

A front-seat passenger, Jennifer L. Eckhoff, was taken to Iroquois Memorial and later transferred to Carle, where she remained in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 12-year-old boy who died Sunday was riding in the back seat, along with an 11-year-old whose identity has not been released.

The 11-year-old was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and later air-lifted to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

All were wearing their seat belts, the sheriff’s office said.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.