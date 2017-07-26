Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 26, 2017)

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
DUI
• Michael D. Hurst Jr., 53, of Roberts, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jordan R. Thomas, 25, of Ludlow, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kayla R. Kusman, 21, of Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Angel A. Gonzalez, 32, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Britton J. Roberts, 20, of Urbana, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Joshua W. Smith, 43, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Donald F. Taylor, 33, of Cullom, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• James A. Young, 18, of Mahomet, for using a wireless phone in a school or construction zone.
• Crystal R. Sanchez, 23, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Allan S. Kucer, 46, of Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael A. Fountain, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler A. Potter, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kyle T. Olivero, 26, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jonathan Dale Shelton, 47, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Josephine A. Geigner, 49, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Douglas G. Johns, 66, of Pontiac, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Laura L. Yohnka, 29, of Momence, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Gregory K. Samet, 52, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andrew D. Bellinger, 26, of Pekin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Angel A. Gonzalez, 32, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Britton J. Roberts, 20, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage.
• Nicole L. Reynolds, 30, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Monica E. Meekle, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua W. Smith, 43, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Juana R. Ramirez, 30, of Buckley, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Breeann Noel Dix, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• James R. Eisermann, no age listed, of Arrowsmith, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.
• Ethan W. Killam, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Eric S. Schwing, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Patricia A. Ifland, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for expired registration.
• Michael D. Hurst Jr., 53, of Roberts, for driving 35 mph-plus over the speed limit, driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.
• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, a graduated driver’s license violation and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jordan R. Thomas, 25, of Ludlow, for a loud muffler.
• Kayla R. Kusman, 21, of Watseka, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Everbank vs. Andrew J. Pound of Paxton, Kelly S. Pound of Paxton and the Gifford State Bank.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.