Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 26, 2017)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



DUI

• Michael D. Hurst Jr., 53, of Roberts, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Jordan R. Thomas, 25, of Ludlow, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Kayla R. Kusman, 21, of Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Angel A. Gonzalez, 32, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Britton J. Roberts, 20, of Urbana, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Joshua W. Smith, 43, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Donald F. Taylor, 33, of Cullom, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• James A. Young, 18, of Mahomet, for using a wireless phone in a school or construction zone.

• Crystal R. Sanchez, 23, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Allan S. Kucer, 46, of Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael A. Fountain, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler A. Potter, 23, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kyle T. Olivero, 26, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathan Dale Shelton, 47, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Josephine A. Geigner, 49, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Douglas G. Johns, 66, of Pontiac, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Laura L. Yohnka, 29, of Momence, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Gregory K. Samet, 52, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew D. Bellinger, 26, of Pekin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Angel A. Gonzalez, 32, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Britton J. Roberts, 20, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Nicole L. Reynolds, 30, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Monica E. Meekle, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua W. Smith, 43, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Juana R. Ramirez, 30, of Buckley, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Breeann Noel Dix, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• James R. Eisermann, no age listed, of Arrowsmith, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Ethan W. Killam, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.

• Eric S. Schwing, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Patricia A. Ifland, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for expired registration.

• Michael D. Hurst Jr., 53, of Roberts, for driving 35 mph-plus over the speed limit, driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• A 16-year-old male from Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, a graduated driver’s license violation and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Jordan R. Thomas, 25, of Ludlow, for a loud muffler.

• Kayla R. Kusman, 21, of Watseka, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Everbank vs. Andrew J. Pound of Paxton, Kelly S. Pound of Paxton and the Gifford State Bank.