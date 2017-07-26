Police Blotter (July 26, 2017)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jordan R. Thomas, 25, who listed an address in the 300 block of Orange Street in Ludlow, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for a loud muffler during a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at the intersection of Washington and Pine streets. Thomas submitted to a Breathalyzer, which showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.08, the level where a driver is considered unlawfully intoxicated. The vehicle Thomas was driving — a 2001 GMC Jimmy — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Andrew J. Pollock, 36, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Neil Street in Champaign, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Saturday, July 22. The arrest occurred after Paxton police received a complaint at 7:21 p.m. from Mahomet resident Amanda Phares, who claimed that Pollock had made telephone calls to her in violation of an order of protection she had obtained against him. Phares also said she suspected that Pollock may have caused damage to her property, but she was unable to say so with certainty. Both alleged incidents occurred in the 600 block of South Park Drive in Paxton.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued when a vehicle backed into another one in the 700 block of East Patton Street on Tuesday, July 18. The accident occurred when Sarah K. Roth, 34, who listed an address at 716 E. Patton St., was backing out of her driveway in a 2004 Toyota Sienna at the same time a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Tiffany A. Rose, 41, who listed an address at 303 S. High St. was entering the roadway. Roth’s vehicle struck Rose’s vehicle in the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to Roth’s vehicle.

➜ Joshua A. Nolan, 25, who listed an address at 243 W. Pells St. in Paxton but who police believe was actually living in Apt. 14 at 800 S. High St. in Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal trespassing on Sunday, July 16, following an incident that occurred at 800 S. High St. around 11:40 p.m. that day. The domestic battery allegedly took place in Apt. 14, while the criminal trespassing allegedly took place in Apt. 8.

➜ The window of a 2003 Dodge Ram was discovered broken out while the truck was parked at 139 W. Oak St. in Paxton earlier this month. The criminal damage to property occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 10:40 a.m. Sunday, July 16, when the damage was discovered by the truck’s owner, Tyler Ecker, who listed an address in the 100 block of Pine Street in Buckley.

➜ Timothy A. Burke, 49, who listed an address in the 3700 block of North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, was arrested by Paxton police twice in a 10-hour period on Saturday, July 15. Burke was first arrested at 12:45 a.m. at the apartment building at 800 S. High St. for criminal trespassing. Burke allegedly was on the property after already being told he was not allowed there by the property owner. Burke was then arrested a second time — for driving on a suspended driver’s license — during a traffic stop at 10:56 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ford County Road 100 North. Burke was also ticketed for no rear registration lamp. The vehicle he was driving — a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Margarito H. Calero, 55, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Sixth Street in Gilman, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The vehicle Calero was driving — a 2002 Pontiac Montana — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Benjamin A. Stoian, 20, who listed an address in Piper City, was arrested for possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 7:47 p.m. Friday, July 14, on U.S. 45 near Ford County Road 475 North, on the city’s north edge. The vehicle Stoian was driving — a 2010 Dodge Charger — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jeffery Goss, the owner of Schoolside Apartments, 246 E. Center St., reported to police at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, July 13, that he had found cigarette burns in the carpet in his apartment building’s stairwell and that a fire detector in the building’s hallway had been intentionally deactivated, as well.

➜ Timothy L. Sheppard, 23, who listed an address in the 900 block of Second Street in Champaign, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the intersection of Market Street and Ottawa Road. Also arrested was a passenger, Monica M. Lane, 30, of Tolono, for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle that Sheppard was driving — a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A 17-year-old boy from Paxton was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of 30 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 10:05 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the intersection of Pells and Winter streets. The teen was also ticketed for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. The vehicle he was driving — a 1997 Ford Ranger — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Police continue to investigate a report of two tires being slashed on a 2006 Toyota Sienna that was parked in the 900 block of East Orleans Street.

➜ William G. Hobbs, 31, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Pine Street in Paxton, was arrested on a McLean County warrant at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, June 29, after police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at 241 W. Pine St. Upon investigating the matter, police determined that there was no burglary in progress and arrested Hobbs on the warrant.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons ticketed recently:

➜ Kainani M. Kastor, 18, of Downs, for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, July 20.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of July 16-22:

➜ On July 22, a static-filled 911 call was received from a rural Gibson City residence. The cause was water on a Frontier Communication phone line.

➜ On July 21, Michael Hurst of Roberts was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 600 North, near Paxton. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under revocation, improper traffic lane usage and driving 91 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.

➜ On July 21, sheriff’s deputies assisted Riverside Ambulance Service personnel with a suicidal male in rural Cullom.

➜ On July 21, complaints of an unregistered solicitor in Roberts were received.

➜ On July 20, a Paxton juvenile was involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident at 1675 N. County Road 1775 East, near Roberts.

➜ On July 20, a Paxton police officer assisted sheriff’s deputies with a call regarding a suicidal person in rural Loda.

➜ On July 20, scrap copper was reported stolen from a rural Elliott residence.

➜ On July 20, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with a domestic battery.

➜ On July 20, a commercial burglary alarm was reported in Melvin.

➜ On July 19, Michael Eigenbauer of Piper City was arrested for violation of bail bond.

➜ On July 19, a Melvin resident reported criminal damage to property.

➜ On July 18, a sheriff’s deputy assisted with a brush fire in Wall Township.

➜ On July 17, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a property dispute in Roberts.

➜ On July 17, the theft of gasoline was reported in Piper City.

➜ On July 17, sheriff’s deputies mediated a family argument in rural Piper City.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled three civil matters and issued 23 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jose R. Gomez, 35, of Onarga, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver on Sunday, July 23.

➜ Hailey S. Davis, 23, of Gilman, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for a civil child support claim on Sunday, July 23.

➜ Todd A. Lacosse, 40, of Momence, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Saturday, July 22, following a two-vehicle accident in rural Martinton. The accident occurred when Lacosse was driving south on County Road 2200 East and approaching the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 2400 North. At the same time, a vehicle driven by Austin L. Lattimer, 20, of Donovan, was traveling west. Lattimer proceeded through the intersection after coming to a complete stop as Lacosse tried to stop at the intersection. Due to the wet road conditions at the time, Lacosse’s vehicle struck Lattimer’s, resulting in damage exceeding $1,500. No injuries were reported.

➜ Bryan J. King, 40, of Cissna Park, was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, July 20.

➜ Kathy J. Bertrand, 44, of Watseka, was arrested by Gilman police for theft on Tuesday, July 18.



ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of persons arrested recently:

➜ Jose L. Hernandez, 31, of Urbana, for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Hernandez was also ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop at 2:34 a.m. Monday, July 24, in Iroquois County. A state trooper patrolling the area had observed an abandoned vehicle that had struck the median wires on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 295. Hernandez was later located walking south along I-57 at milepost 293. Hernandez showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Terrance R. Thomas, 44, of Mattoon, for possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis and on a Kankakee County warrant. Thomas was arrested during a traffic stop at 4:09 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Iroquois County. A state trooper saw a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit on northbound I-57 at milepost 292. Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper spoke with the driver and passenger of the vehicle. In doing so, the trooper could smell the odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 47.3 grams of cannabis. Thomas was the passenger in the vehicle.

➜ Sean A. Castor, 29, of Oak Forest, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Castor was also ticketed for driving with a revoked driver’s license, no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seat belt. The arrest occurred at 5:51 a.m. Sunday, July 23, after a state trooper responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 50 and County Road 11000 North in Kankakee County. The trooper noticed that the driver, Castor, showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Kayla R. Kusman, 21, of Watseka, for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest occurred after a state trooper responded to a crash on southbound I-57 at milepost 262, north of Paxton, at 4:01 a.m. Sunday, July 23. Kusman showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Charlie Rasmussen, 19, of Bourbonnais, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor. The arrest occurred at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 22. A state trooper was conducting foot patrol at the Iroquois County Fair when he was advised of an individual consuming alcohol on the fairgrounds, which is prohibited. The trooper approached Rasmussen and advised him of the ban on alcohol at the fairgrounds. After the trooper was advised that Rasmussen was under age 21, Rasmussen was arrested.

➜ William A. Simmons, 47, of Peotone, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Simmons was also ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give aid/information, and improper overtaking on the left. The arrest occurred after a state trooper responded at 4:37 p.m. Saturday, July 22, to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Illinois 114 and County Road 14500 East Road in Kankakee County. The trooper arrived on scene and then located the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle about a mile west of the crash scene. The driver, Simmons, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.