Felony charges filed in beating of elderly Buckley man

The day after he was released from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Mike Hilligoss shows how he was left with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain as a result of being attacked outside the Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley on July 9.

BUCKLEY — Mike Hilligoss does not remember much about what happened at the Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley on the evening of Sunday, July 9.

“All I know is I heard a girl say, ‘Forget it; leave it alone,’ and the next thing I knew I was waking up in my bathroom with (my wife) cleaning blood off of me,” the 67-year-old lifelong Buckley resident said.

About the only thing Hilligoss is sure of is that he was attacked by someone — so violently, in fact, that he was left with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain.

Hilligoss was hospitalized for two days after the incident, and almost three weeks later, he said he still feels “terrible.”

“I’m getting better, but I feel terrible,” Hilligoss said. “My arm hurts, my chest hurts, my head hurts, my back hurts. Whatever the person did to me, he did it good.”

According to Clint Perzee, an investigator for the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, the person who attacked Hilligoss is believed to be Shayne A. Weber, a 24-year-old from rural Loda who avoided criminal charges in connection with another fight that occurred at that same Buckley bar on Christmas night last year. During that fight, which police said was instigated by Weber, Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons, suffocated while being subdued by two men. However, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine elected not to charge anyone.

Weber was not so fortunate this time. Weber, who listed an address at 561 N. Iroquois County Road 600 East, was arrested Wednesday on an Iroquois County bench warrant for the alleged battery of Hilligoss.

Earlier that same day, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine filed two counts of aggravated battery against Weber. One of the counts is a Class 2 felony, alleging Weber caused great bodily harm to a person 60 years of age or older. The other count is a Class 3 felony, alleging Weber knew the victim was age 60 or older. Both charges allege that Weber struck Hilligoss on his head.

Weber was released from the county jail in Watseka after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond via credit card, court records show. Weber is due to appear before Judge James Kinzer in Iroquois County Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

Perzee, who arrested Weber around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, declined to provide any details about what led to the battery of Hilligoss, saying only that “it was just an altercation that happened outside the bar.”

Hilligoss couldn’t either, as he has lost much of his memory as a result of his head injuries. All he can remember is he went by himself to the bar between 7:30 and 8 p.m. to have a couple of drinks. His next memory is waking up in his own bathroom with his wife of 17 years, Rita, cleaning up his wounds.

“Two guys brought him home,” Rita Hilligoss said. “One was Reggie Weppler. The other guy we don’t know — his first name was Keith, but we don’t know his last name.”

Rita Hilligoss said she was frightened when she saw her husband being carried in.

“He had cuts on his ears, bruises on his ears,” Rita Hilligoss said. “And he had a big bruise that he got when (the attacker) kicked the crap out of him when he was down on the ground. And he had a big, old bruise on his head, plus a cut on his head. And his arm was all cut up. And his legs were cut up, because (the attack happened) in a gravel parking lot.

“I mean, it scared me when I saw him, when they brought him in the house. He was just covered in blood.”

After cleaning up her husband, Rita Hilligoss said she called the sheriff’s department and filed a report, then took her husband to the emergency room at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. At the hospital, doctors did a CT scan, which revealed he had a brain hemorrhage. He was then transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he stayed for the next two days.

Hilligoss continues to have regular checkups to monitor his injuries. He said he still has bleeding in his brain. He also still is unable to use his left arm because of his fractured collarbone. And his other arm hurts, too, so he can’t use either of them.

That means his wife has to cut up his food in order for him to eat. She also has to perform the daily tasks around the house that he had been doing, such as mowing the lawn.

“It’s just like I’m taking care of a child ... because he can’t take care of himself right now,” she said.

Rita Hilligoss said she hopes the person who caused her husband’s pain is held responsible by the court system.

“It’s sad,” she said, “because this is a 24-year-old, strong-built person who attacked this 67-year-old, 163-pound man, who could not defend himself even if he wanted to.

“Something has to be done to stop this boy, or this young man. I don’t consider that guy a man.”

