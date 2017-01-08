PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for spaying graffiti on several structures and on a semi-trailer parked near downtown Paxton sometime overnight on Monday, July 31. Police said that at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, they received a report that graffiti had been found on an outbuilding located behind The Warehouse at Paxton LLC, located at the northeast corner of Railroad Avenue and Pells Street. The Warehouse is owned and operated by Cheesecloth & Buttermilk, located in the 200 block of North Market Street in downtown Paxton. Found on the outbuilding were spraypainted obscenities and vulgar pictures. Also, the garage directly to the south of that building was spraypainted with obscenities and vulgar pictures. A semitrailer parked nearby at 131 S. Railroad Ave. was also “tagged” with the word “Gang” on it. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Brian W. Bruns, 40, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Meuser Drive in Paxton, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery on Friday, July 28, after police responded to a report of a domestic incident at 1125 Park Drive around 4:55 p.m. At the Park Drive home, Bruns allegedly attacked and choked his sister amid a verbal argument. His sister told police that she sustained injuries to her left wrist and that the toenail on her left big toe was partially torn off. She was evaluated by paramedics but refused medical treatment.

➜ A 16-year-old boy from Paxton was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance (prescription pills), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, July 27, after police investigated reports that the teen was selling drugs.

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the 500 block of West Holmes Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between 4:15 and 6:45 p.m. that day. The burglary was reported by Lexia J. St. John, who lives at that address. Items reported stolen included a 32-inch Sylvania flat-screen television, a Playstation 4, an unknown amount of U.S. currency and 20 DVDs. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Britton J. Roberts, 20, who listed an address in Urbana, was arrested on a zero tolerance charge and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 075 North, south of Paxton. The vehicle that Roberts was driving was towed but not seized by police.

➜ Casey M. Withers, 31, who listed an address in rural Rankin, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, July 22, after Paxton police responded at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a domestic incident at 1102 Stockholm Road involving Withers and his girlfriend, who lives there. Withers allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s wrist and slammed her up against a wall in the home.

➜ Paxton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Subway, 1 Centennial Drive, at 8:47 a.m. Friday, July 21. The restaurant reported the incident to police at 8:50 a.m. that day. The person who passed the fake bill was described as a black male in his 20s, about 6-foot-4 in height and 170 pounds in weight. He had short black hair and a goatee and was wearing a T-shirt and jeans with a white baseball cap. He was seen leaving the restaurant in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Angel A. Gonzalez, 32, who listed an address in Rantoul, was arrested for no valid driver’s license, obstructing justice and possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop that occurred at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, located at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. Gonzalez was also ticketed for unlawful possession of title documents and operating an uninsured vehicle. The 2000 Toyota Echo that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Paxton police are seeking domestic battery charges against a 12-year-old female from Paxton through a juvenile petition filed with the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office. The girl was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with her mother at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the 200 block of East Pells Street.