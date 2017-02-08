Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:

Felonies

• Charles Thomas, 45, of Saybrook, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Audrey L. Chouinard, 37, of Cabery, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.



DUI

• Joe Lendon Combs, 53, of Melvin, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Robert E. Harrier III, 19, of Tilton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Catherine L. Arias, 30, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Hannah Meents, 20, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Evan W. Brown, 21, of Seymour, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Pawel M. Karasinski, 30, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Joseph R. Idasek, 60, of Elmhurst, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brittany J. Grist, 25, of Montgomery, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Chuck L. Rowcliffer, 50, of Charleston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Diana M. Gonzalez-Rendon, 24, of Aurora, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• David M. McGuire, 52, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin A. Brucker, 49, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Scott E. Lafray, 46, of Rankin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Rantoul, for driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.

• Joel E. Gilmartin, 28, of Champaign, for improper passing.

• Kainani M. Kastor, 18, of Downs, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Trina K. Renfroe, 47, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dean L. Edwards, 45, of Pontiac, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Justin D. Couch, 22, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Patrick K. Nyengele, 36, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler Thevenot, 21, of Oswego, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kaleb G. Kirk, 24, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Saadman R. Khan, 23, of Champaign, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Mindy L. Diekman, 35, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ariana J. Beattie, 21, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua Marion Johnson, 26, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Corwin Michael Allen, 20, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob M. Scott, 20, of Piper City, for a loud muffler, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to carry or display license or permit.

• William T. Donnelly, 48, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Wojciech Baluch, 37, of Champaign, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Joe Lendon Combs, 53, of Melvin, for improper display of registration plates/stickers, operating an uninsured

vehicle, improper traffic lane usage and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Raymond Earl Johnston, 56, of Gibson City, for reckless driving and two counts of squealing/screeching tires.

• Catherine L. Arias, 30, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Robert E. Harrier III, 19, of Tilton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Tawny M. Liggett, 19, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.



Ordinance violations

• Ian Andrew Donnelly, 23, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle and allowing grass to exceed 5 inches in length.

• Joan F. Bozarth, 62, of Paxton, for an inoperable motor vehicle.

• Randall N. Atkins, 40, of Paxton, for allowing grass to exceed 5 inches in length.



Chancery/foreclosures

• JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Randy Jay Smith of Paxton and Farmers-Merchants National Bank.

• The Bank of New York Mellon FKA vs. Jose L. Ochoa of Piper City and Juanita R. Ochoa of Piper City.

• Village of Melvin vs. Stacy L. Hill of Melvin.



Orders of protection

• Brandon Taylor vs. Cynthia Taylor.