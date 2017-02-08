PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for spaying graffiti on several structures and on a semi-trailer parked near downtown Paxton sometime overnight on Monday, July 31. Police said that at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, they received a report that graffiti had been found on an outbuilding located behind The Warehouse at Paxton LLC, located at the northeast corner of Railroad Avenue and Pells Street. The Warehouse is owned and operated by Cheesecloth & Buttermilk, located in the 200 block of North Market Street in downtown Paxton. Found on the outbuilding were spraypainted obscenities and vulgar pictures. Also, the garage directly to the south of that building was spraypainted with obscenities and vulgar pictures. A semitrailer parked nearby at 131 S. Railroad Ave. was also “tagged” with the word “Gang” on it. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Brian W. Bruns, 40, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Meuser Drive in Paxton, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery on Friday, July 28, after police responded to a report of a domestic incident at 1125 Park Drive around 4:55 p.m. At the Park Drive home, Bruns allegedly attacked and choked his sister amid a verbal argument. His sister told police that she sustained injuries to her left wrist and that the toenail on her left big toe was partially torn off. She was evaluated by paramedics but refused medical treatment. Police said they are seeking a charge of aggravated domestic battery against Bruns because strangulation was allegedly involved in the incident.

➜ A 16-year-old boy from Paxton was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance (prescription pills), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, July 27, after police investigated reports that the teen was selling drugs.

➜ A residential burglary was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the 500 block of West Holmes Street. The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between 4:15 and 6:45 p.m. that day. The burglary was reported by Lexia J. St. John, who lives at that address. Items reported stolen included a 32-inch Sylvania flat-screen television, a Playstation 4, an unknown amount of U.S. currency and 20 DVDs. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Britton J. Roberts, 20, who listed an address in Urbana, was arrested on a zero tolerance charge and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 075 North, south of Paxton. The vehicle that Roberts was driving was towed but not seized by police.

➜ Casey M. Withers, 31, who listed an address in rural Rankin, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, July 22, after Paxton police responded at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a domestic incident at 1102 Stockholm Road involving Withers and his girlfriend, who lives there. Withers allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s wrist and slammed her up against a wall in the home.

➜ Paxton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Subway, 1 Centennial Drive, at 8:47 a.m. Friday, July 21. The restaurant reported the incident to police at 8:50 a.m. that day. The person who passed the fake bill was described as a black male in his 20s, about 6-foot-4 in height and 170 pounds in weight. He had short black hair and a goatee and was wearing a T-shirt and jeans with a white baseball cap. He was seen leaving the restaurant in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Angel A. Gonzalez, 32, who listed an address in Rantoul, was arrested for no valid driver’s license, obstructing justice and possession of fewer than 30 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop that occurred at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, located at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. Gonzalez was also ticketed for unlawful possession of title documents and operating an uninsured vehicle. The 2000 Toyota Echo that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Paxton police are seeking domestic battery charges against a 12-year-old female from Paxton through a juvenile petition filed with the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office. The girl was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with her mother at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the 200 block of East Pells Street.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Raymond E. Johnston, 56, of 501 N. State St., Gibson City, for reckless driving and two counts of squealing or screeching of tires on Saturday, July 29.

➜ Dean L. Edwards, 45, of Pontiac, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration on Friday, July 28.

➜ Rylie J. Rottman, 21, of 418 E. 10th St., Gibson City, for expired registration on Friday, July 28.

➜ Bradley J. Cluver, 59, of 318 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for disorderly conduct on Thursday, July 27.

➜ Trina K. Renfroe, 47, of 327 S. Guthrie St., Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, July 26.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of July 23-29:

➜ On July 29, Joe Combs of Melvin was arrested during a traffic stop south of Elliott on County Road 1000 East. He was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension, improper traffic lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol. His vehicle was seized under Article 36 of the Asset Forfeiture Act.

➜ On July 29, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Ford County coroner with an unattended death in rural Melvin.

➜ On July 28, Alfredo Alvarez-Gallego of rural Sibley was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of county roads 600 North and 1300 East, west of Paxton. He had to be extricated from his vehicle by fire department personnel. He was eventually taken by helicopter to a Champaign hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was issued multiple citations for the crash.

➜ On July 28, Patrick Nyengele of Champaign was arrested during a traffic stop on Illinois 47 south of Gibson City. He was charged with speeding and no valid driver’s license.

➜ On July 28, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Paxton police officer with an arrest for domestic battery.

➜ On July 27, a complaint of an abandoned vehicle in Kempton was received from the village board president.

➜ On July 27, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police officers with an arrest.

➜ On July 26, Diana Gonzalez-Rendan of Carriere, Miss., was arrested for speeding and driving under suspension. The arrest occurred at 1200 N. Illinois 115, south of Roberts.

➜ On July 26, a Piper City female reported being the victim of a telephone scam.

➜ On July 25, a burglary was reported at a Sibley business.

➜ On July 25, sheriff’s deputies assisted Gibson City firefighters with a reported house fire in the Falcon Point subdivision in Gibson City. The report was unfounded.

➜ On July 24, a report of loose cattle in rural Paxton was received.

➜ On July 24, a residential burglary alarm in rural Piper City was received.

➜ On July 24, a commercial burglary alarm in Gibson City was received.

➜ On July 24, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with an accident on Illinois 54 involving an Illinois Department of Transportation pickup truck.

➜ On July 24, a disturbance was reported at a residence in Roberts.

➜ On July 23, an attempted burglary and criminal damage to property was reported at a Sibley business.

➜ On July 23, an attempted burglary and criminal damage to property was reported at a Roberts business.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 11 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Adam N. Khan, 32, of Milford, was arrested for two counts of aggravated domestic battery on Sunday, July 30, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Chicago Street in Milford.

➜ Michael A. Logan, 28, of St. Anne, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Sunday, July 30.

➜ Manuel A. Perez, 20, of Kankakee, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for no valid driver’s license on Sunday, July 30.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in rural Loda on Thursday, July 27. The accident occurred when Wayne W. Weber, 81, of Buckley, was driving north on County Road 300 East and a 16-year-old from Paxton was driving south on County Road 300 East, and both vehicles proceeded through the intersection at County Road 100 North at the same time, striking each other head-on.

➜ Cully Vogt, 31, of Moracco, Ind., turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, July 27. Vogt was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ Victoria M. Vanvaley, 30, of Hixon, Tenn., turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, July 27. Vanvaley was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under the influence.

➜ Shayne A. Weber, 24, of Buckley, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated battery on Wednesday, July 26.

➜ Seth M. Kleinert, 26, of Ashkum, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign and illegal use of an electronic communication device while driving on Tuesday, July 25, following a two-vehicle accident in rural Clifton. The accident occurred when Kleinert was driving north on County Road 1500 East approaching the intersection with County Road 2900 North. A vehicle driven by Jordan A. Depoister, 21, of Martinton, was driving west on County Road 2900 North at the same intersection. Kleinert failed to stop at the stop sign and entered into the lane of Depoister’s vehicle. Depoister’s vehicle struck Kleinert’s on the passenger side, causing it to overturn and strike a utility pole in the northwest ditch embankment. Kleinert reported no injuries. Depoister and his front passenger were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident near Onarga on Tuesday, July 25. The accident occurred when Jose L. Carmona, 64, of Onarga, was driving north on County Road 600 East, near County Road 1475 North, and swerved to miss a tree limb in the roadway. Carmona lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree in a ditch on the road’s east side. Carmona’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Justin E. Johnson, 37, of Gilman, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, July 24. Johnson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.



ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police released the following list of persons arrested recently:

➜ Brad W. Weakley, 36, of Clifton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the intersection of county roads 2900 North and 1200 East in Iroquois County. A state trooper pulled over Weakley’s vehicle after he saw it traveling at a high rate of speed and cross the center line. Weakley showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Nadine B. Robinson, 59, of Chicago Heights, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a one-vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at the intersection of Illinois 49 and County Road 400 North in Iroquois County. Following the crash, a state trooper arrived at a hospital and spoke with the driver, identified as Robinson, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Robinson was also ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol.

➜ Mary K. Bartusiak, 47, of Beecher, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after state troopers responded to an accident involving a car and a bicycle on Illinois 50 at Amberstone Parkway in Kankakee County at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Police were advised the vehicle fled the scene. A trooper located the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Bartusiak, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Bartusiak was also ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give aid, failure to report an accident, driving recklessly close to a bicyclist, improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

➜ Antoine C. Carter, 29, of Champaign, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 3:48 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at mile post 295 near Ashkum in Iroquois County. A state trooper pulled over Carter’s southbound vehicle for speeding. Police said Carter showed signs of alcohol impairment. Carter was also ticketed for speeding, improper traffic lane usage,and operating a vehicle while using an electronic communication device.

➜ Theodore R. Gilbert, 61, of Bourbonnais, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license after state troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the intersection of Illinois 102 and County Road 5000 West in Kankakee County. Police said Gilbert showed signs of alcohol impairment. Gilbert was also ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and parking on a roadway.

➜ Joseph T. Borrelli, 18, of Arlington Heights, was arrested for possession of cannabis (more than 30 grams), delivery of cannabis (more than 30 grams) and possession of drug equipment during a traffic stop at 4:33 p.m. Friday, July 28, on Interstate 57 at mile post 292 near Clifton in Iroquois County. A state trooper stopped Borrelli’s northbound vehicle for speeding. While speaking with Borrelli, the trooper could smell an odor of cannabis emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 627 grams of cannabis. Borrelli was also ticketed for speeding.

➜ Terrance M. Lease, 32, of Watseka, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday, July 27, after state police responded to a traffic accident involving injuries at 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Illinois 49 in Iroquois County. Following the crash, a state trooper arrived at a hospital and spoke with Lease, who showed signs of drug impairment. Lease was also ticketed for improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

➜ Ashley A. Phillips, 27, of Kankakee, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Thursday, July 27, after state police responded to a one-vehicle crash involving injuries around 12:52 a.m. at mile post 319 on southbound Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. Following the crash, a state trooper arrived at a hospital and spoke with the driver, identified as Phillips, who showed signs of alcohol impairment.



WATSEKA

The Watseka Police Enforcement team, in cooperation with Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the Iroquois County States Attorney’s Office, conducted a two-day investigation regarding the illegal sale and production of narcotics in the Watseka area that led to the arrests of four local residents.

Arrested were:

➜ Octavio J. Alejandre, 30, of Watseka, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

➜ Patrick M. Laird, 41, of Watseka, who was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy, unlawful participation in methamphetamine

production, unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing waste.

➜ Tyson H. Gass, 39, of Watseka, who was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy, unlawful participation in methamphetamine production, unlawful possession of methamphetamine-making materials and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing waste. Gass was also wanted on two unrelated Iroquois County warrants and another Indiana warrant.

➜ Crystal H. Cavazos, 34, of Watseka, who was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

All four were transported to the Iroquois County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.