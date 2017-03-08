Police seek help finding missing Gilman teen

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GILMAN — Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl from Gilman who has not been seen since Friday.
Gilman Police Chief Jason Anderson said in a news release Thursday that Diamond R. Kohl was last seen by her mother on Friday. The last person she was seen with was a 20-year-old man identified as Bailey C. Caldwell, Anderson said.
Kohl is believed to possibly be in the Chicago area and may have traveled into Michigan, Anderson said.
She was last seen carrying with her a big blue duffle bag. Her medications were left at home, Anderson said.
She stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 135 pounds, and she has brown hair that may be colored, brown eyes and a light complexion.
Caldwell is about 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.
The vehicle they may be traveling in was unknown.
Anyone with information about Kohl’s whereabouts is asked to call 815-432-4918.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.