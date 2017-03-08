Police seek help finding missing Gilman teen

GILMAN — Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl from Gilman who has not been seen since Friday.

Gilman Police Chief Jason Anderson said in a news release Thursday that Diamond R. Kohl was last seen by her mother on Friday. The last person she was seen with was a 20-year-old man identified as Bailey C. Caldwell, Anderson said.

Kohl is believed to possibly be in the Chicago area and may have traveled into Michigan, Anderson said.

She was last seen carrying with her a big blue duffle bag. Her medications were left at home, Anderson said.

She stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 135 pounds, and she has brown hair that may be colored, brown eyes and a light complexion.

Caldwell is about 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

The vehicle they may be traveling in was unknown.

Anyone with information about Kohl’s whereabouts is asked to call 815-432-4918.