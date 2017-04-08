24-year-old indicted for alleged beating of 67-year-old

WATSEKA — A 24-year-old man who allegedly beat a 67-year-old man outside a Buckley bar has been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery.

An Iroquois County grand jury returned the two-count indictment Wednesday against Shayne A. Weber of rural Buckley in connection with the July 9 beating of Michael L. Hilligoss of Buckley.

One count is a Class 2 felony alleging Weber caused great bodily harm to a person 60 years of age or older, while the other count is a Class 3 felony alleging Weber knew the victim was age 60 or older. Both charges allege that Weber struck Hilligoss on his head.

Weber is due to appear in Iroquois County Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, a separate hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 for a judge to consider a petition filed by Hilligoss for a “stalking no-contact order” against Weber.

In his petition, Hilligoss said he was “blind-sided and beaten” at the Dutchmaster Bar in Buckley by Weber, whom Hilligoss claimed had previously threatened him, as well.

Also named as a protected party in Hilligoss’ petition is his wife, Rita.

On July 28, a judge granted an emergency stalking no-contact order filed by Hilligoss against Weber. The emergency order, which expires at the time of the Aug. 18 hearing, requires Weber to stay at least 300 feet away from Hilligoss and his residence, and to stay away from the 103 East and Dutchmaster bars in Buckley whenever Hilligoss may be present there.

Hilligoss told the Ford County Record that he was left with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain as a result of being beaten outside the Dutchmaster Bar. Hilligoss was hospitalized for two days after the incident.

Weber, who listed an address at 561 N. Iroquois County Road 600 East, was arrested last month on an Iroquois County bench warrant for the alleged battery of Hilligoss. Weber was released from the county jail after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond.

If convicted of the Class 2 felony aggravated battery charge, Weber would face a mandatory sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to up to three to seven years in prison, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.