Watseka police investigate apparent murder-suicide

WATSEKA — Authorities in Iroquois County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Watseka.

Watseka police said 74-year-old Jose G. Damia called for an ambulance to come to his home in the 800 block of East Walnut Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, saying he had chest pains.

When ambulance personnel arrived, they found the body of Damia. He had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police said Damia had shot his wife — 68-year-old Victoria A. Damia — as she laid in bed before turning a gun on himself.

The bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Damia were transported away from the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.