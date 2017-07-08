Watseka police investigate apparent murder-suicide

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
WATSEKA — Authorities in Iroquois County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Watseka.
Watseka police said 74-year-old Jose G. Damia called for an ambulance to come to his home in the 800 block of East Walnut Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, saying he had chest pains.
When ambulance personnel arrived, they found the body of Damia. He had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Police said Damia had shot his wife — 68-year-old Victoria A. Damia — as she laid in bed before turning a gun on himself.
The bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Damia were transported away from the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.