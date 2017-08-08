Family of man beaten at bar: 'Ensure something like this doesn't happen again'

BUCKLEY — The family of Mike Hilligoss, who was brutally beaten outside the Dutchmaster Bar on July 9, made a cry for help to the village board during its meeting Monday night, asking trustees to take action against the downtown bar to “ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Reading from a prepared statement, Hilligoss’ daughter, Kasey Kanosky, made a tear-filled plea to the board, noting that this was not the first altercation at the bar in recent months that led to someone being seriously hurt. On Christmas night last year, Daniel K. Connolly, 25, of Lyons, suffocated while being subdued by two men during a fight outside the bar.

“We are here tonight to ask how the town of Buckley is going to let that continue,” Kanosky said. “This incident and the incident in December have really shed light on the negligence at the Dutchmaster Bar and the patrons that they continue to serve. When is enough, enough?”

The 67-year-old Hilligoss was attacked as he left the bar at 114 S. Railroad Ave., leaving him with bruises and cuts all over his head and body, a broken collarbone and hemorrhaging in his brain. He was hospitalized for two days after the incident.

Last week, an Iroquois County grand jury indicted Shayne A. Weber, 24, of rural Buckley, in connection with the beating.

“The incident has extremely negatively impacted our family,” Kanosky said. “My father is still struggling to recover from his injuries while the matter of the individual who caused the injuries is being handled with legal action.

“What’s being done to ensure something like this doesn’t happen at the Dutchmaster Bar again? Buckley is a great place to raise your family — the school, the church. I grew up here. I don’t raise my family here, but family still lives here. It’s a shame that such a great community is getting their reputation tarnished due to the gross negligence of one establishment. Something needs to be done to that bar — something!”

Hilligoss’ wife, Rita, said through tears that her husband has been found to have two more broken ribs, and the bleeding in his brain has worsened.

“There will be another scan in two weeks to see what is going on,” Rita Hilligoss said. “I don’t want to lose my husband. I always have my car filled with gas in fear of having to rush him to the hospital in the middle of the night.”

Village Board President Sheree Stachura told the family she had contacted the village attorney and asked what the village can do. Stachura said she was awaiting further advice from legal counsel. On behalf of the board, Stachura also apologized for what the Hilligoss family is going through.

Family members said they would continue to come to the board’s meetings until something is done. Trustees assured them that they would do everything they could do in their legal power to help them and they would “not let this go.”

Resident Jeanette Tobeck told the board and family that she had talked with a lot of people about the recent incident at the bar, and they all stand behind the Hilligoss family and agree that something needs to be done.



Other business

In other business at Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Stachura said she had received a text message from a resident complaining about “sooty, mucky water.” She said this appeared to happen after the fire department checked out some hydrants. An employee of ERH Enterprises Inc. — the Westville-based company contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system — was present at the meeting. Discussion of the fire department hooking up to hydrants was discussed. The one hydrant that the department hooked up to was on the new well and was not supposed to be, the board learned. The board agreed to send a letter to the fire department as a reminder to contact ERH. John McBride, owner of ERH, arrived at the meeting after the discussion, and he said he was aware of the event. McBride said he would prefer that the fire department not do this, unless in case of a fire, because turning the hydrants off or on too fast can cause a water line to break. Resident Scott Shockley also questioned if the new wells were being alternated in use. McBride said he thought they were alternating every other week. McBride said he would check to make sure. The board also brought up concerns with water meters being replaced. The board would like to compile a list of water meters needing replaced and have ERH help determine which ones need replaced still. McBride said they would do that. McBride was also asked by the board to talk with his employees to ensure the proper procedure the village has implemented is being followed on water turn-ons and turn-offs.

➜ Three bids were received for tree removal. Coming in with the low bid of $2,850 and being awarded the job was Price Tree Service. Other bidders were Travis Rasmussen, with a bid of $7,600, and Nu View, with a bid of $4,200.

➜ Larry Johnson, an engineer from Fehr Graham of Champaign, said that based on a recent inspection of the water tower, he would recommend the village repair and paint the cone base on the exterior of the tower and clean its interior. Johnson said the cost would be about $10,500. Johnson said the village needs to look into getting the work done in spring 2018. Board members agreed.

➜ Village Treasurer Linda Marquis said the annual audit would be completed Aug. 8 and that the auditor would be at the September meeting with an audit report.

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said he had been mowing around town and had started to tuckpoint a building. Miller also said new flag poles had arrived and still has some work to do on them. Miller also said the skid steer was needing new tires soon, and he estimated the cost to be around $1,200 for four tires. Miller also said the roof of the building at the Buckley Lake is leaking. Miller suggested putting a tin roof on it. Miller said he would obtain cost estimates for that project and also see if the village could get a deal on siding the building at the same time. In the past, the building has always been painted, and Miller said it might be cheaper in the longrun to side it. Trustee Becky Weisenbarn questioned how long the siding would last, noting some people using the building may not be careful and might damage it.

➜ The board received a bid for $1,000 — not to exceed $1,200 — for asbestos removal on the Linda Long residence that is slated for demolition. A previous bid for demolition totaled $7,950. The board voted unanimously to accept the new bid, plus the original bid.

➜ Miller presented the board with a check for $1,000 from him and his wife, Cindy. The money will be used to help replace the old village sign on Railroad Avenue, either with a new time and temperature sign or a message board. The board thanked the Millers for the donation and agreed to get a fund set up to accept further donations for the purpose of replacing the sign after first discussing the matter with the village attorney.

➜ Board members voted unanimously to install handicap rails on the toilets in both the inside and outside bathrooms at the Buckley Lake.

➜ Stachura and Miller said they would look at roads in town in preparation for making a list of streets to be repaired next year.

➜ The board approved amendments to an ordinance regulating digging on public property.

➜ The board discussed what to do with a property next to Village Hall where an old drugstore used to be located. It was suggested that the board talk to the Buckley Lions Club, since the club had some ideas. Putting grass or gravel in the area was discussed. The course of action will be decided at a later date.

➜ The condition of some properties was discussed.

➜ The board and public were reminded that next month’s meeting will be held on a Tuesday — Sept. 5 — rather than on a Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.