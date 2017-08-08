- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:
➜ Frank A. Zamiar Jr., 48, who listed an address in the 800 block of South High Street in Paxton, was arrested for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Paxton police had received a complaint at 7:37 p.m. Monday, July 31, that Zamiar had allegedly failed to register a Facebook account that he had created.
➜ Donald L. Peacock, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and no rear registration light during a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. Peacock refused to submit to a breath test. The 1997 GMC Sonoma that Peacock was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Pells and Cherry streets. The 1999 Honda CRV that Rutledge was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Amber L. Purvis, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Purvis allegedly struck her husband at their home at 311 W. Franklin St.
➜ Johnathan V. Paulo, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to state-supported property after police responded to a domestic dispute at his home at 537 W. Holmes St. at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Paulo allegedly battered his girlfriend and then damaged the rear passenger door of a Paxton squad car by kicking it after he was placed under arrest.
➜ Robert E. Harrier III, 19, of Tilton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding (43 mph in a 30-mph speed zone) during a traffic stop at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at the intersection of Pells and Winter streets. Harrier provided a breath sample, which showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.116, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 1998 Chevrolet Camaro that Harrier was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
➜ Graffiti found on the clubhouse at the Howard Thomas Park was reported to police by some juveniles at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. A blue star was painted on the building.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.