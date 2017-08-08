PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Frank A. Zamiar Jr., 48, who listed an address in the 800 block of South High Street in Paxton, was arrested for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Paxton police had received a complaint at 7:37 p.m. Monday, July 31, that Zamiar had allegedly failed to register a Facebook account that he had created.

➜ Donald L. Peacock, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and no rear registration light during a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. Peacock refused to submit to a breath test. The 1997 GMC Sonoma that Peacock was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Pells and Cherry streets. The 1999 Honda CRV that Rutledge was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Amber L. Purvis, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Purvis allegedly struck her husband at their home at 311 W. Franklin St.

➜ Johnathan V. Paulo, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to state-supported property after police responded to a domestic dispute at his home at 537 W. Holmes St. at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Paulo allegedly battered his girlfriend and then damaged the rear passenger door of a Paxton squad car by kicking it after he was placed under arrest.

➜ Robert E. Harrier III, 19, of Tilton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding (43 mph in a 30-mph speed zone) during a traffic stop at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at the intersection of Pells and Winter streets. Harrier provided a breath sample, which showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.116, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 1998 Chevrolet Camaro that Harrier was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Graffiti found on the clubhouse at the Howard Thomas Park was reported to police by some juveniles at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. A blue star was painted on the building.