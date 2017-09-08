Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Charles Thomas, 45, of Saybrook, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Audrey L. Chouinard, 37, of Cabery, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Alan J. Measaw, 23, of Chatsworth, for receipt/possession of a stolen vehicle.



DUI

• Donald L. Peacock, 31, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Alex J. Oronia-Holdrock, 19, of Peoria, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Tawny M. Liggett, 19, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Randy R. Goff, 20, of Melvin, for being a pedestrian walking on a highway.

• Jack D. Kenyon, 77, of New Carlisle, Ind., for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Heather A. Claeys, 22, of Rankin, for failure to obey a yield sign, operating an uninsured vehicle and two child restraint violations.

• Ethan A. Nettles, 19, of Tolono, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Arnold A. Casas, 21, of Aurora, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• John J. Randa, 44, of Roberts, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Lazarus M. Pishos, 28, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Rylie J. Rottman, 21, of Gibson City, for expired registration.

• Brandon P. Mullis, 21, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Royce W. Kirby, 19, of Paxton, for expired registration.

• Alfredo Alvarez-Gallegos, 31, of Sibley, for driving with no valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• James John Barlow Jr., 20, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Megan J. Moore, 23, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Everett J. Amos, 26, of Homer Glen, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anita M. Ponton, 27, of Clifton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Kaitlin M. Grills, 21, of Rankin, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Thomas M. Saliski, no age listed, of Ludlow, for expired registration.

• Terry D. Koschnick, no age listed, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William Thomas Bankowski Jr., no age listed, of Grand Ridge, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Toluwalase Vincent Solomon, 23, of Charleston, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Stephen J. Smothers, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Allan S. Kucer, no age listed, of Piper City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric J. Strait, 34, of Fairbury, for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Adebola W. Ademokunla, no age listed, of Carpentersville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Judith M. Bauman, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cody T. Fields, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Blake E. Marshall, 28, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Sterling B. Rymarz, 26, of Naperville, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Christian M. Corson, 19, of Cortland, for driving on a suspended driver’s

license and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Donald L. Peacock, 31, of Paxton, for expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Mark J. LeClair, 58, of Paxton, for reckless driving.



Ordinance violations

• Randall N. Atkins, 40, of Paxton, for allowing a dog to run at large.



Chancery/foreclosures

• The Bank of New York Mellon FKA vs. Jose L. Ochoa of Piper City and Juanita R. Ochoa of Piper City.

• Village of Melvin vs. Stacy L. Hill of Melvin.



Divorces

• Jason Hays vs. Veronica Hays.



Orders of protection

• Brandon Lee Worthey vs. Alicia C. Millikin.