Paxton's public works director charged with reckless driving

PAXTON — The director of Paxton’s public works department has been charged with reckless driving for an alleged incident involving a city-owned truck.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed one count of reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor, against Mark J. LeClair, 58, of Paxton, on Monday in Ford County Circuit Court.

The charge alleges LeClair committed the offense in April as he drove a 2013 Ford truck “with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

The charge alleges LeClair “accelerated the vehicle in an excessive manner such that it caused gravel to be thrown behind the vehicle.”

The gravel allegedly struck another city employee, Richard A. Malivuk.

LeClair had no comment when reached Wednesday. Also declining comment was Mayor Bill Ingold.

In April, LeClair began his 39th year as a city employee. He started as a street department worker, then in the early 1990s switched to the wastewater department. In 2009, he was promoted to water and wastewater department superintendent. LeClair held that job until June 2015, when the streets and alleys department and water and wastewater department merged into the public works department and his current position of public works director was created.