PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Frank A. Zamiar Jr., 48, who listed an address in the 800 block of South High Street in Paxton, was arrested for a violation of the Sex Offender Registry at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Paxton police had received a complaint at 7:37 p.m. Monday, July 31, that Zamiar had allegedly failed to register a Facebook account that he had created.

➜ Donald L. Peacock, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and no rear registration light during a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. Peacock refused to submit to a breath test. The 1997 GMC Sonoma that Peacock was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Lyndzie R. Rutledge, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Pells and Cherry streets. The 1999 Honda CRV that Rutledge was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Amber L. Purvis, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery at 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Purvis allegedly struck her husband at their home at 311 W. Franklin St.

➜ Johnathan V. Paulo, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to state-supported property after police responded to a domestic dispute at his home at 537 W. Holmes St. at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Paulo allegedly battered his girlfriend and then damaged the rear passenger door of a Paxton squad car by kicking it after he was placed under arrest.

➜ Robert E. Harrier III, 19, of Tilton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding (43 mph in a 30-mph speed zone) during a traffic stop at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at the intersection of Pells and Winter streets. Harrier provided a breath sample, which showed his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.116, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 1998 Chevrolet Camaro that Harrier was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Graffiti found on the clubhouse at the Howard Thomas Park was reported to police by some juveniles at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. A blue star was painted on the building.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Audrey A. Kojin, 54, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, Aug. 3.

➜ Carlos M. Perez-Pochete, 29, of 223 S. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for battery and an in-state warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

➜ Bernard O. Davis, 54, of 211 E. 8th St., Gibson City, for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis and manufacture or delivery of cannabis on Tuesday, Aug. 2.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of July 30 through Aug. 5:

➜ On Aug. 5, Blake Marshall of Paxton was arrested during a traffic stop in Paxton for driving under revocation. His vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ On Aug. 5, Christian Corson of Cortland, Ill., was arrested for driving under suspension during a traffic stop for speeding on Illinois 9 at County Road 1400 East, west of Paxton.

➜ On Aug. 5, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson City police with a disorderly man in a Gibson City bar.

➜ On Aug. 5, a report of a violation of a stalking/no-contact order was taken in Melvin.

➜ On Aug. 5, a civil citation for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis was issued in Piper City.

➜ On Aug. 5, sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in rural Loda for a suicidal, intoxicated male who was possibly armed with a handgun. The incident was resolved peacefully, and the male was taken for treatment to an area hospital by Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel.

➜ On Aug. 4, Sterling Rymarz of Naperville was arrested for driving under suspension during a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of Illinois 115 and Illinois 116.

➜ On Aug. 4, building materials were reported stolen in Roberts.

➜ On Aug. 4, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Kempton Fire Department first-responders with a juvenile female who was injured in a fall at a rural Kempton residence.

➜ On Aug. 3, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a custody dispute in Clarence.

➜ On Aug. 3, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a stranded motorist on Illinois 115.

➜ On Aug. 2, a sheriff’s deputy assisted a Gibson City police officer with an arrest.

➜ On Aug. 2, a Piper City resident reported a theft from his home.

➜ On July 31, Tawny Liggett of Paxton was involved in a one-vehicle accident involving injuries on Illinois 9 at County Road 725 East, east of Gibson City.

➜ On July 31, a residential burglary was reported in Piper City.

➜ On July 31, a rural Paxton woman reported being the victim of credit card fraud.

➜ On July 31, a Sibley resident reported the theft of gasoline.

➜ On July 30, Kenneth Sprau of Gibson City was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Illinois 54 at County Road 850 North, north of Gibson City.

➜ On July 30, a reckless driver was reported in Piper City. The driver was located and issued multiple citations.

➜ On July 30, criminal damage to property was reported in rural Elliott.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 28 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kevin P. Brackney, 30, of Sheldon, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, Aug. 3, following a two-vehicle accident east of Watseka. The accident occurred when Brackney was driving west on County Road 1700 North and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 2800 East. In the intersection, Brackney’s vehicle struck a southbound vehicle driven by Dane B. Gaffield, 18, of Sheldon. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered an open field. Gaffield’s vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its wheels. Gaffield and his passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment. Brackney was uninjured, but three passengers in his vehicle sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Aaron G. Monroe, 34, of Beaverville, sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident near Beaverville on Thursday, Aug. 3. The accident occurred when Monroe was driving west on County Road 3100 North, near County Road 2750 East, and an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound entered his lane of travel. Monroe swerved to avoid the vehicle, and his vehicle entered a ditch and overturned. The unknown vehicle continued east on County Road 3100 North without stopping. Monroe’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Gilman man struck a deer with his vehicle near Gilman on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The accident occurred when Keith E. McTaggart, 47, of Gilman, was driving east on County Road 1700 North, near County Road 1150 East, and was unable to avoid striking a deer that had entered the roadway. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.

➜ Michael J. Birch, 43, of Stockland, was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended driver’s license and speeding on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident in Woodworth on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The accident occurred on County Road 1500 East, near County Road 1150 North, when Sean C. Graham, 30, of Taylorville, was exiting a private drive in Woodworth and became distracted by an insect flying around inside the vehicle. Graham’s vehicle crossed 1500 East and struck a mailbox on the east side of the road.



WATSEKA

The Watseka Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Earl K. Norris, 52, of Watseka, was arrested for three counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday, Aug. 3, following a two-month investigation by the Watseka Police Department, Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The Watseka Police Department, which is an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force member, was contacted by the Will County State’s Attorney Office regarding the illegal downloading of child pornography in the Watseka area. After the investigation was concluded, the

Will County State’s Attorney’s Office was granted a search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of East Hickory Street in Watseka, where police found evidence of illegal downloading of child pornography.

STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police arrested the following people recently:

➜ Demario L. Watkins, 21, of Chicago, and Daniel Wilson-Sowah, 21, of Danville, were arrested for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearms and firearms ammunition and no Firearm Owner’s Identification card during a traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, on Interstate 57 near Clifton. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a southbound vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit at milepost 292. A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, ammunition, cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Watkins and Wilson-Sowah were both passengers in the vehicle.

➜ Emmanuel Perales-Sedano, 25, of Pullman, Mich., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and failure to signal when changing lanes during a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw Perales-Sedano’s southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at milepost 305. Perales-Sedano allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Pedro Medrano, 50, of Alamo, Texas, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle after state police responded to a traffic accident at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on Interstate 57 near Gilman. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 283 in Iroquois County. Medrano allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Courtney A. Doise, 25, of Peotone, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper traffic lane usage after state police responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 50 and Kankakee County Road 7000 North at 1:46 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Doise allegedly showed signs of drug impairment.

