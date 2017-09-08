Two officers commended for preventing a suicide

- Our Sites
PAXTON — A Paxton police officer and Ford County sheriff’s deputy are being commended for preventing a suicide.
During Tuesday’s Paxton City Council meeting, Alderman Mike Wilson read a commendation letter from Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran, praising Paxton Police Capt. Coy Cornett and sheriff’s deputy Jason Cox for their efforts to save a life.
“I would like to take this opportunity and commend you for preventing a suicide by hanging,” said the letter, addressed to Cornett. “Your dedication, compassion and professional demeanor while discharging your duties exemplifies what I look for in every aspect of the law enforcement profession.
“You, along with Ford County deputy Jason Cox, literally talked a young man, with a noose around his neck, down from a ledge. Without you two working together, this man would have surely jumped to his death.
“I am very appreciative of what you do for this office, and I wanted you to know that your efforts have not gone unnoticed. I wish you continued success in your career, and it is my hope that we will work together for years to come.”
