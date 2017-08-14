MILFORD — A Milford man is expected to be sentenced later this month in connection with the beating death of another man two years ago.

Danny R. Murphy, 54, who remains at the county jail in Watseka on a $1 million bond, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on April 9, 2015.

On July 18, the day he was to stand trial in Iroquois County Circuit Court, Murphy pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement negotiated between the state’s attorney’s office and his attorney. Also as part of the plea agreement, the two murder charges were dropped.

On Aug. 3, Murphy sent a letter to the court asking to vacate his guilty plea, but he then withdrew that request during an Aug. 11 hearing.

Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter by Judge James Kinzer at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Murphy allegedly caused fatal injuries to 48-year-old Milford resident David C. Garrett during an altercation at a Milford home on the evening of April 7, 2015. Court documents said Murphy allegedly beat Mr. Garrett in the head and face, causing his death. At the time, Murphy was on parole for robbery and false impersonation of a police officer.