PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael W. Smith Jr., 43, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 5:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Green Street on the city’s south edge. The silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jessica R. Shumate, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, Aug. 12. The alleged battery occurred around 3:30 p.m. that day but was not reported to police until 7 p.m. Police said they received video footage of the incident, showing Shumate striking her 1-year-old son in the back using her fist. The incident occurred at Shumate’s home at 107 E. Center St.

➜ Salazar W. Ramirez, 23, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug and driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 5:19 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on West Ottawa Road by the Interstate 57 interchange. Ramirez was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding (50 mph in a 40-mph speed zone). Police said they found half a blunt filled with cannabis in Ramirez’s possession. The silver 1992 Oldsmobile 88 that Ramirez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Lisa M. Yates, 45, of 800 S. High St., Apt. 3, Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Summer and High streets. Yates was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and no rear registration lamp. The 2005 Dodge Magnum that Yates was driving was seized by police under city ordinance. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was turned over to a family member.

➜ Damage to a chain-link fence at the city-owned Nelson Field was reported to police at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. An employee of the Paxton Park District, which uses the field, found that a large hole had been cut in the fence. The damage was estimated to be $100 to $200. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Kyle D. Smith, 25, of 656 W. Franklin St., Apt. 201, Paxton, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, criminal damage to state-supported property and criminal trespass to land on Thursday, Aug. 10. Around 2 p.m., Paxton police responded to a report that Smith was present at 656 W. Franklin St. despite being previously banned from the property. When officers confronted Smith, he allegedly became extremely agitated and combative. In the process of an officer taking Smith to the ground, the officer’s portable radio was damaged.

➜ Aaron C. Campbell, 19, of Urbana, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. The 2000 Volkswagen Passat that Campbell was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Bonnie A. Swofford, 37, of Neoga, on charges of writing bad checks, theft (over $500), burglary and deceptive practice. Swofford allegedly used bad checks to buy gift cards and groceries at the IGA grocery stores in both Paxton and Mahomet. At the Paxton IGA, Swofford allegedly first bought $431.70 in gift cards plus $26 in groceries using bad checks on Aug. 3. Then, on Aug. 8, she returned to the store and allegedly used bad checks again to buy $317.85 in gift cards plus $54.35 in groceries. The Paxton IGA canceled the gift cards following the second incident. Mahomet police have interviewed Swofford, who reportedly admitted to using bad checks at both stores. No arrest had been made yet, however, because Swofford complained of an infection at the time and was taken to an area hospital.

➜ Police are seeking burglary charges against a 15-year-old boy from Paxton in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Paxton in May. The juvenile had been spending the summer in Florida with a relative.