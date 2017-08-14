Paxton police chief claims he's owed twice what judge ruled

PAXTON — The city’s police chief thinks the $1,190 in overtime pay that a judge has ordered the city to pay him is not enough.

In a written motion filed in Ford County Circuit Court on July 7, Police Chief Bob Bane claims he is actually owed twice that amount.

Bane, in his motion, requests that Judge Mark Fellheimer amend his earlier ruling to require the city pay him an additional $1,190 in the form of liquidated damages.

Bane noted that in his earlier ruling, Fellheimer did not consider the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which “provides as a remedy the amount of the shortage (owed) plus an additional amount equal to the shortage as liquidated damages.”

“Liquidated damages are required and are not discretionary in this case,” Bane’s motion said. “Payment of overtime shortage does not satisfy the FLSA damages, which include liquidated damages.”

A hearing to consider Bane’s motion was set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

In his small-claims complaint, filed on Oct. 25, 2016, Bane claimed the city owed him $6,848 in overtime pay for city council meetings he attended between May 2006 and August 2015. However, Fellheimer ruled in June that under the state’s Minimum Wage Act, a three-year statute of limitations applies to Bane’s claim for wages, meaning he is only able to receive overtime pay for work performed within three years of filing his complaint — specifically, the period of Oct. 25, 2013, through Aug. 10, 2015.

As of Aug. 10, 2015, Bane was no longer eligible to receive overtime pay. That is when Bane’s position became salaried at $62,000 per year, up from the $53,111 he was making as an hourly employee.

The defendants named in the case were the city of Paxton, Mayor Bill Ingold and City Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess. They are represented by Danville law firm of Dukes, Ryan, Freed & Meents Ltd.