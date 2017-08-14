UPDATED: Paxton admin now faces two charges

PAXTON — The director of Paxton’s public works department has been charged with reckless driving and talking on a cell phone while driving in connection with two separate incidents involving a city-owned truck.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed one count of reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor, against Mark J. LeClair, 58, of Paxton, on Monday, Aug. 7, in Ford County Circuit Court.

The charge alleges LeClair committed the offense in April 2016 as he drove a 2013 Ford truck “with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

The charge alleges LeClair “accelerated the vehicle in an excessive manner such that it caused gravel to be thrown behind the vehicle.”

The gravel allegedly struck another city employee, Richard A. Malivuk.

Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane said the incident occurred on April 7, 2016, at the public works department’s tool shed on U.S. 45.

“At the time this incident took place on April 7, Rick Malivuk was the Teamsters union rep (for the public works department’s nonsupervisory employees),” Bane said. “He was discussing an issue with Mr. LeClair, which caused Mr. LeClair to become extremely upset. When Mr. LeClair left the building, he slammed the walk-in door, causing damage to the door. Outside, Mr. LeClair was cursing. He then got into a city-owned pickup truck, started it up, revved up the motor, and then exited the parking lot, throwing gravel all over Mr. Malivuk, chipping a tooth of his. Mr. Malivuk happened to be wearing safety glasses; otherwise, the rocks would have hit him in the eye. He got pelted with rocks.”

Bane said Malivuk first contacted the police department about the incident the following day, but he opted not to pursue any charges after reaching out to the Teamsters union.

“At that time, the union rep did not recommend anything, except to try to calm everything down,” Bane said, “because they were in (contract) negotiations (with the city).”

Bane said the friction between LeClair and Malivuk later escalated, and Malivuk ultimately decided to file a formal complaint, which he did on June 9 of this year.

Paxton police interviewed Malivuk and other witnesses and forwarded their statements to Killian, recommending a charge of aggravated battery against LeClair, Bane said. Killian then reviewed the evidence and charged LeClair with reckless driving.

LeClair was issued a summons to appear in court for a status hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom.

LeClair was also charged last week with using an electronic communication device while driving a motor vehicle.

After 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Paxton police allegedly saw LeClair talking on his cell phone while driving a city-owned truck after normal work hours. Bane said police saw LeClair go to various locations, including the state’s attorney’s office, attorney Bob Martensen’s office and attorney Lance Cagle’s office. LeClair was pulling into Cagle’s office when a traffic stop was initiated, Bane said.

Bane said he had personally warned LeClair “numerous times” that he was not exempt from the state law that prohibits the use of cell phones while driving — even if doing so in a city truck.

LeClair was issued an Aug. 30 court date for that charge.

LeClair had no comment when reached last week. Also declining comment was Mayor Bill Ingold.

In April, LeClair began his 39th year as a city employee. He started as a street department worker, then in the early 1990s switched to the wastewater department. In 2009, he was promoted to water and wastewater department superintendent. LeClair held that job until June 2015, when the streets and alleys department and water and wastewater department merged into the public works department and his current position of public works director was created.