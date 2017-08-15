Rosendahl chosen as Gibson City's new police chief

GIBSON CITY — The vast majority of visitors at Monday’s packed meeting of the Gibson City Council were there to see Adam Rosendahl sworn in as city’s newest chief of police.

After a brief executive session, aldermen unanimously ratified Mayor Dan Dickey’s appointment of Rosendahl, who is already a member of the Gibson City Police Department.

Alderman Dennis Pardick, who chairs the committee that oversees the police department, said Rosendahl would receive $75,000 annually in his new position, with full benefits.

After City Clerk Carla Moxley administered the oath of office to Rosendahl, everyone present gave him a standing ovation.

Rosendahl replaces Eric Hyatt as police chief. Mr. Hyatt died in July after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

