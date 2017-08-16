Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Billy J. Akers, 52, of Gibson City, for failure as a sex offender to register a current address.

• Robert W. Rexroat, 59, of Gibson City, for making a false report of an offense.

• Bradley J. Cluver, 59, of Gibson City, for making a false complaint to 911.



Misdemeanors

• Monica M. Lane, 30, of Tolono, for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Benjamin A. Stoian, 20, of Piper City, for the purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Casey M. Withers, 31, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

• Nicholas A. Serafinn, 23, of Cullom, for domestic battery.

• Julianna M. Burton, 18, of Paxton, for domestic battery.

• Timothy A. Burke, 50, of Urbana, for criminal trespass to land.

• Stephen C. Arends, 32, of Melvin, for battery.



DUI

• Salazar W. Ramirez, 23, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of a drug.

• Christopher A. Bailey, 29, of East Rochester, N.Y., for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Joseph H. Burrows, 32, of Homer, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Aaron C. Campbell-York, 19, of Urbana, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Salazar W. Ramirez, 23, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Margaret P. Seibring, 52, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa A. Levitt, 55, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dawn T. Insalato-Brown, 51, of Warrenville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob P. Wozniak, 26, of Fithian, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis B. Simpson, 24, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and failure to carry/display license/permit.

• Cory A. Grissom, 45, of Roberts, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Audrey A. Kojin, 54, of Hallandale, Fla., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jordan A. Pagel, 21, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Oleg Zdorovetchi, 29, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Dale R. Hoogstraat, 53, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Mark J. LeClair, 58, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Joseph H. Burrows, 32, of Homer, for improper display of registration plates/stickers and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Aaron C. Campbell-York, 19, of Urbana, for driving with no valid driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Francisca Lucero, 41, of Cabery, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Bruce A. Smolucha, 27, of Henry, for failure to provide notice to the secretary of state’s office of a change in address.

• James R. Childers, 26, of Paxton, for expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Andrew Wade Stover, 23, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver and a headlight violation.

• Dinah L. Wilkening, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jaime Bucio Garcia, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Douglas P. Freed, 51, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ebony I. Reed, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Juan M. Garcia, 24, of Buckley, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew Martin Breytenbach, no age listed, of Palatine, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dennis E. Glad, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Linda Long-Miller, no age listed, of Roberts, for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

• Dustin R. Brooks, 32, of Gifford, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, expired registration, improper use of a turn signal and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Michael W. Smith, 43, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Keith P. Deming, 64, of Roberts, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Lisa M. Yates, 45, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and no rear registration light.

• Salazar W. Ramirez, 23, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license, driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Christopher A. Bailey, 29, of East Rochester, N.Y., for improper traffic lane usage.



Ordinance violations

• Jane A. Mehlan, 56, of Paxton, for a dog running at large.



Small claims

• Fred’s Plumbin, Heating, AC & Electric vs. Joe Greico of Paxton.

• Kenneth A. McCready vs. Mary Shores and Midstate Collection Solutions.



Divorces

• Brandon P. Taylor vs. Cynthia M. Taylor.

• Lynn Jeannine Howe vs. Russell L. Howe.

• Epifanio Ramirez vs. Jose Ortiz.

• Lindsey A. Philbeck vs. James W. Philbeck Jr.



Family (Child support)

• Courtney-Ann Schwing vs. Keegan R. Brooks.



Orders of protection

• Adam McMasters vs. Samantha Belz.



Law

• Donald Meyer vs. Mediacom and Coast to Coast Utility Construction.