PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Michael W. Smith Jr., 43, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 5:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Green Street on the city’s south edge. The silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jessica R. Shumate, 21, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery on Saturday, Aug. 12. The alleged battery occurred around 3:30 p.m. that day but was not reported to police until 7 p.m. Police said they received video footage of the incident, showing Shumate striking her 1-year-old son in the back using her fist. The incident occurred at Shumate’s home at 107 E. Center St.

➜ Salazar W. Ramirez, 23, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug and driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 5:19 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on West Ottawa Road by the Interstate 57 interchange. Ramirez was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding (50 mph in a 40-mph speed zone). Police said they found half a blunt filled with cannabis in Ramirez’s possession. The silver 1992 Oldsmobile 88 that Ramirez was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Lisa M. Yates, 45, of 800 S. High St., Apt. 3, Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Summer and High streets. Yates was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and no rear registration lamp. The 2005 Dodge Magnum that Yates was driving was seized by police under city ordinance. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was turned over to a family member.

➜ Damage to a chain-link fence at the city-owned Nelson Field was reported to police at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. An employee of the Paxton Park District, which uses the field, found that a large hole had been cut in the fence. The damage was estimated to be $100 to $200. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315 or Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Kyle D. Smith, 25, of 656 W. Franklin St., Apt. 201, Paxton, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, criminal damage to state-supported property and criminal trespass to land on Thursday, Aug. 10. Around 2 p.m., Paxton police responded to a report that Smith was present at 656 W. Franklin St. despite being previously banned from the property. When officers confronted Smith, he allegedly became extremely agitated and combative. In the process of an officer taking Smith to the ground, the officer’s portable radio was damaged.

➜ Aaron C. Campbell, 19, of Urbana, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. The 2000 Volkswagen Passat that Campbell was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Police are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Bonnie A. Swofford, 37, of Neoga, on charges of writing bad checks, theft (over $500), burglary and deceptive practice. Swofford allegedly used bad checks to buy gift cards and groceries at the IGA grocery stores in both Paxton and Mahomet. At the Paxton IGA, Swofford allegedly first bought $431.70 in gift cards plus $26 in groceries using bad checks on Aug. 3. Then, on Aug. 8, she returned to the store and allegedly used bad checks again to buy $317.85 in gift cards plus $54.35 in groceries. The Paxton IGA canceled the gift cards following the second incident. Mahomet police have interviewed Swofford, who reportedly admitted to using bad checks at both stores. No arrest had been made yet, however, because Swofford complained of an infection at the time and was taken to an area hospital.

➜ Police are seeking burglary charges against a 15-year-old boy from Paxton in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Paxton in May. The juvenile had been spending the summer in Florida with a relative.



GIBSON CITY

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Nicholas L. Brucker, 18, of 476 E. 1300 North Road, rural Sibley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis on Sunday, Aug. 13.

➜ Darrel L. Dalton, 39, of Danville, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 13.

➜ Richard D. Alwood, 26, of 117 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City, for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 12.

➜ Randy A. Chapman, 53, of Centralia, for an expired registration sticker on Friday, Aug. 11.

➜ Oleg Zdorovetchi, 29, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for disobeying a stop sign on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

➜ A juvenile, for burglary from a motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

➜ Patricia S. Austin, 35, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

➜ Jordan A. Pagel, 21, of 114 N. West St., Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

➜ Ralph D. Williamson, 47, of 219 N. State St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Monday, Aug. 7.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Aug. 6-12:

➜ On Aug. 12, Keith Deming of Roberts was arrested following a report of an accident involving a motorcycle. No accident was found to have occurred, but Deming was charged with driving under revocation. His motorcycle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ On Aug. 11, Dustin Brooks of rural Gifford was arrested during a traffic stop in the Dogtown area of rural Paxton. Brooks was charged with driving under revocation and ticketed for failure to signal a turn, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration. His vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ On Aug. 11, illegal dumping was reported in rural Roberts.

➜ On Aug. 10, Andrew Stover of rural Loda was arrested during a traffic stop for having only one headlight. Stover was charged with driving under revocation and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and improper lighting. His vehicle was seized under the Asset Forfeiture Act, pending a hearing at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ On Aug. 10, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Gibson Area Ambulance Service personnel with a medical call for a driver who was feeling dizzy while driving in rural Gibson City.

➜ On Aug. 9, a vehicle driven by Francisca Lucero of rural Cabery collided with a vehicle driven by Antoinette McGrath of Cabery at the intersection of county roads 1300 East and 4000 North in Rogers Township near Kempton. Lucero was issued a citation for the crash.

➜ On Aug. 9, Joseph Burrows Jr. of Homer was arrested in Elliott during a traffic stop for improper display of plates. Burrows was charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Champaign County warrant.

➜ On Aug. 9, a residential burglary alarm in rural Piper City was received.

➜ On Aug. 9, a Roberts resident reported damage to his vehicle.

➜ On Aug. 8, complaints of reckless driving in Piper City were received.

➜ On Aug. 8, a rural Gibson City man reported losing his wallet in Florida.

➜ On Aug. 8, a complaint of a violation of a no-contact order was taken at the Ford County Courthouse.

➜ On Aug. 8, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the driver of a semi that was stuck on a county road.

➜ On Aug. 6, a rural Paxton teenager struck a bull with his vehicle south of Paxton at 065 N. Ford County Road 2000 East.

➜ During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued 22 traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ A report of an attempted child abduction is under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged abduction attempt occurred around 2:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Goodwine. Three girls — ages 11, 7 and 6 — were walking near the post office in Goodwine when they reported that a white van with tinted windows pulled up next to them. The driver of the van — described as a young white male wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and boots with short, dark hair — exited the van, opened the side door and asked that they get inside. The girls then ran to their residence and informed a parent of the incident. The girls informed sheriff’s deputies that the van left north out of Goodwine. Sheriff’s deputies checked the immediate area, including the villages of Cissna Park, Milford, Woodland and Crescent City, but did not locate the vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 815-432-4918.

➜ Jacob P. Johnson, 34, of Cissna Park, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer on Monday, Aug. 14. Milford police made the arrest.

➜ William R. Thomas, 44, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Champaign County warrant for failure to pay child support on Sunday, Aug. 13.

➜ Diamond R. Kohl, 15, of Gilman, who had been missing since July 28, was found unharmed at a home in suburban Oak Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 12. That day, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office received information that Kohl was possibly at the residence. The sheriff’s office then contacted Oak Lawn police, who checked the home and found Kohl there. Kohl was transported back to Iroquois County, and her family was notified that she was no longer considered missing.

➜ Alisa E. Stanis, 29, of Watseka, was arrested for theft (less than $500) and fraud on Saturday, Aug. 12. Sheldon police made the arrest.

➜ Cristina E. Kurnat, 22, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Aug. 11. Kurnat was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ Christopher J. Latty, 22, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 10. Latty was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary/theft.

➜ Joseph P. Henry, 36, of Hoopeston, was transported from the Vermilion County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Henry was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary, theft by deception and contempt of court. Henry was also found to be wanted on a Ford County warrant.

➜ Lisa A. Staley, 44, of Beaverville, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Aug. 7, to begin serving a 30-day jail sentence for domestic battery.



STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police arrested the following people recently:

➜ Demario L. Watkins, 21, of Chicago, and Daniel Wilson-Sowah, 21, of Danville, were arrested for possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearms and firearms ammunition and no Firearm Owner’s Identification card during a traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, on Interstate 57 near Clifton. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw a southbound vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit at milepost 292. A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, ammunition, cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Watkins and Wilson-Sowah were both passengers in the vehicle.

➜ Emmanuel Perales-Sedano, 25, of Pullman, Mich., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding and failure to signal when changing lanes during a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. The traffic stop occurred after a state trooper saw Perales-Sedano’s southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at milepost 305. Perales-Sedano allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Pedro Medrano, 50, of Alamo, Texas, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle after state police responded to a traffic accident at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on Interstate 57 at milepost 283 near Gilman.