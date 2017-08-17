Indiana woman dies following crash in Iroquois County

CRESCENT CITY — An Indiana woman died following a two-vehicle crash north of Crescent City in Iroquois County on Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 11:22 p.m. on Illinois 49, just south of County Road 2400 North, when a southbound 2013 GMC Sierra driven by Melissa M. Trueblood, 42, of Schneider, Ind., crossed the center line and struck the rear driver’s side of a northbound 1997 Mercury driven by Andrew T. Lesch, 24, of Papineau, according to a news release from District 21 Illinois State Police.

The collision caused the GMC to run off the road and overturn, police said.

The occupants of both vehicles — including a 4-year-old male passenger from Schneider, Ind., who was riding in the GMC; and Elizabeth Ostrowski, 23, of Kankakee, who was riding in the Mercury — were transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee with injuries.

Trueblood succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.